Bournemouth host Crystal Palace under the lights on Tuesday the 2nd April.

Jefferson Lerma, who spent five seasons at Bournemouth, is returning to the Vitality Stadium to face them for the first time.

Bournemouth manager, Andoni Iraola is hoping to guide his side to another three points after back to back home wins against Luton and Everton.

Dominic Solanke picked up his 16th goal of the season in the 2-1 win over Everton at the weekend.

Crystal Palace have had an up and down season and haven't won in their last three games picking up a 1-1 draw last time out against Nottingham Forest.

The two sides last met back in December when the Cherries were comfortably 2-0 winners. Goals from Marcos Senesi and Kieffer Moore ensured they came away with maximum points.

However, Crystal Palace have had the better joy in recent seasons against Bournemouth. Winning five out of the last six matches in the Premier league, with a 2-0 win at the Vitality last season.

The Cherries are two points away from the famous 40 points mark where no team has been relegated with that many points since the 2002/2003 season, where West Ham went down with 42.

Iraola's men will certainly be wanting to look up the table though and possibly breaking their best ever points tally in the top flight, which is 46 in the 2016/2017 season under Eddie Howe.

Andoni Iraola thanking the fans when Bournemouth beat Crystal Palace 2-0- Getty Images

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, will be needing some more points on the board to ensure safety, with his side only being 8 points clear of the drop.

Since becoming Bournemouth manager, Andoni Iraola has implemented a new style that involves pressing really high up the pitch and putting teams under a lot of pressure.

This has allowed his side to create a lot more chances in the attacking third compared to last season.

Press Conferences

Iraola has a lot of praise for Glasner here's what he had to say:

"Tactically, it is completely different because Glasner plays this system he has really well. It is difficult to defend, players are playing between positions, and I think they are adapting really well".

He was also asked about Solanke not being selected for England in the recent International break. He said:

"He is going to try to keep playing very well. It is not a matter of goals, it's not like you have to score 20 goals to be picked. It is a matter of playing well. Southgate isn't just looking at numbers, he is looking at the performances also".

Glasner is confident his players can score more goals away from home. He went onto say:

"The offensive players can do it. I'm really calm that we will score the goals".

"Now we have Mateta, who in many moments can score. We know Eze in many moments can score, Jeffrey Schlupp too".

"Sometimes the ball falls in front of you and you hit it with your toe and it goes in"

Oliver Glasner- Getty Images

Team News

Bournemouth will be without Ryan Fredericks, Luis Sinisterra and Marcos Senesi

Ryan Christie missed the game against Everton and is still a doubt.

The Cherries did not pick up any fresh injury concerns with Lloyd Kelly playing 30 minutes and Tyler Adams playing 90 minutes on their returns from injury.

However, Adams may be rested after only making his first start since recovering from a long term injury, with Alex Scott the ideal replacement who was an unused substitute at the weekend.

For Crystal Palace, Sam Johnstone, Cheick Doucoure, Rob Holding, Marc Guehi, Matheus Franca and Jesurun Rak- Sakyi will all be out.

This game will most likely be too soon for star winger, Michael Olise but is close to returning from injury.

Possible Lineups

Bournemouth- Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Kelly, Scott, Cook, Semenyo, Billing, Tavernier, Solanke.

Palace- Henderson, Ward, Andersen, Richards, Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Ayew, Eze, Mateta.

Score Predictions and Goalscorers

Bournemouth have been in better form in recent weeks and the home side wanting to push further up the table I think the score will be 2-1 to the Cherries.

Goals from Dominic Solanke, Marcus Tavernier and Eberechi Eze.