Fulham manager Marco Saraiva da Silva presented a 4-5-1 tactical layout with Bernd Leno in goal; Timothy Castagne, Tosin Adarabioyo, Calvin Bassey and Antonee Robinson on the defensive line; João Palhinha, Thomas Cairney, Alex Iwobi, Andreas Pereira and Willian in the middle; and Rodrigo Muñiz in the attack.

For its part, Eddie Howe's team came out with a 4-3-3 tactical layout with Martin Dúbravka between the three sticks; Emil Krafth, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall in defense; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães and Joe Willock in midfield; and Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon up front.

This victory stretched Fulham's streak without a win to three games, leaving them longing for the form they displayed in March, which notably featured a 3-0 victory against Tottenham at home.

The match started with both teams demonstrating solidarity by taking a knee, with Fulham showing early promise and aggression. Coming back to Craven Cottage after two disappointing away matches, Fulham showed glimpses of brilliance, notably a skillful play by Willian that initiated a promising counter-attack, hinting at a potentially strong showing in west London.

Fulham's recent struggles were further highlighted by Marco Silva, who cited poor finishing as the culprit for their FA Cup elimination by Newcastle earlier in January, a problem that persisted in this match.

Fulham missed opportunities

Fulham missed crucial opportunities, including Joao Palhinha's miss from close range and Andreas Pereira's failure to connect with a header after Antonee Robinson delivered a precise cross.

On the other hand, Newcastle had a subdued performance for much of the game, with a notable slip by Guimaraes encapsulating their struggles to find form. The team, coming off a 1-1 draw against Everton, looked for a spark through Anthony Gordon, whose efforts, including a near miss from a long-range shot, signaled a potential shift in momentum.

Image Credit: Fulham FC Twitter

Gordon, eyeing a spot in England's squad for the upcoming Euros, continued to threaten, especially with a right-footed curler that forced a save from Bernd Leno. While Fulham's initial pressure waned, they crafted a significant chance through a partnership between Rodrigo Muniz and Pereira. Their combination play near the box led to a left-footed shot by Pereira that tested Newcastle's goalkeeper, Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle more effective after halftime

The game started after halftime with Fulham and Newcastle locked in a goalless draw. Both teams sought to break the deadlock, with Fulham looking to bounce back from their recent form dip and Newcastle aiming to build on their previous draw against Everton.

Newcastle's strategic changes in the second half, including the introduction of Harvey Barnes, who replaced Jacob Murphy, aimed to inject pace and creativity into their attack. This move paid dividends, with Barnes playing a crucial role in the game's defining moment.

Fulham's attempt to alter the course of the match saw the introduction of Raúl Jiménez and Armando Broja, hoping their fresh legs would provide the needed spark. However, despite their efforts and a series of corners that put Newcastle under pressure, Fulham struggled to convert their chances into goals.

Newcastle was tested with some Fulham corners and shots. Raúl Jiménez's attempt from the left side of the box was notably blocked, reflecting Fulham's continuous search for the goal.

The tension escalated in the final 15 minutes, beginning with Newcastle's goal that was disallowed by VAR, ruling out Fabian Schär's effort due to a foul in the buildup. This decision kept Fulham's hopes alive momentarily until Bruno Guimaraes's breakthrough.

Guimaraes's goal, a testament to Newcastle's patience and precision, came from a deflected cross by Harvey Barnes, which he expertly converted into the bottom left corner. This late goal sent the travelling Newcastle supporters into jubilation and marked a crucial moment in the match.

In the aftermath of the goal, Newcastle focused on defending their slender lead. Fulham responded by ramping up their offensive efforts, leading to a series of corners and shots in a desperate bid to equalize. Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett were brought on by Newcastle in strategic substitutions aimed at bolstering their defense against Fulham's late onslaught.

Alexander Isak had a golden opportunity to double Newcastle's lead in the 11th minute of stoppage time, following an assist from Emil Krafth, but his shot was saved, keeping the score at a narrow 1-0. This moment highlighted Newcastle's threat on the break, even as they focused primarily on defense.

Image Credit: Newcastle United Twitter

As the final whistle blew after more than 11 minutes of added time, Newcastle United was victorious, having navigated through Fulham's pressure and capitalized on their key moment through Guimaraes. The win not only extended Fulham's winless run but also showcased Newcastle's ability to grind out results in tightly contested matches, underscoring their tactical acumen. This victory, built on a foundation of strategic substitutions, defensive solidity, and clinical finishing, signifies Newcastle's ambitions and their capacity to secure crucial points away from home.