After a miserable Bundesliga campaign for Bayern Munich, where Bayer Leverkusen are one win away from the title, Thomas Tuchel will be looking for a more successful UCL campaign and first up they travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal.

Arsenal on the other hand, are in a three horse title race with Manchester City and Liverpool with the Gunners currently top on goal difference.

In the previous round, Arsenal narrowly defeated Porto on penalties whereas Bayern progressed past Lazio.

Both clubs lost the away leg 1-0.

The last time these two sides met in the Champions League, was in 2017 when Bayern remarkably beat Arsenal 5-1 in both legs to win 10-2 on aggregate.

Harry Kane will be certainly be travelling with a point to prove on his return to face his former rivals. The England captain has 32 goals in 28 games this season in the Bundesliga and 14 goals in 19 appearances against Arsenal.

Champions League winner Kai Havertz has been in a rich vain of form for Arsenal, scoring five and assisting four in the Premier League this year. He's been instrumental in Arsenal's title challenge.

The last time Arsenal progressed to the quarter finals was in the 2009-2010 season under Arsene Wenger, where they recovered from a first leg defeat to Porto and won at the Emirates in the last 16 which is the same as this campaign.

Bakayo Saka scoring against Brighton at the weekend- Getty Images

The Gunners have equalled a club record of keeping five consecutive away clean sheets in the Premier League and return to the Emirates on the back of six straight wins on home soil. They have also won all four games at home in the Champions League without shipping a goal.

Press Conferences

Arteta is expecting Bayern to bring their A-game to North London. He said:

"They're a tough team. I'm a big fan of Thomas Tuchel, his teams, the way they settle and play, the way they transmit. I learn a lot about him and looking at Bayern and when you are analysing this league, you see why they are a top team. We have prepared very well, and we have to take our game where we want it, and if we do that, we have a chance to win".

On how they will stop Harry Kane. He went onto say:

"It’s not only him! I think that the individuals that they have, all the individual qualities of all those players and him in particular, and the ability that he has. The best thing to do is what we do collectively and try to promote certain things".

"We have more experience in the Champions League. It's different in the Champions League compared to the Premier League. We want to use that to our advantage".

"It's been at a high level so far in the Champions League. We've achieved our minimum goal".

"Arsenal are currently the best team in the Premier League, all statistics prove that. They're in fantastic form".

Team News

For Arsenal, Bakayo Saka struggled towards the end of Arsenal's win over Brighton at the weekend but is fit to play from the off.

Only ACL victim, Jurrien Timber is set to be out who is back in training.

However, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz are one booking away from missing the 2nd leg in Germany.

For Bayern, Dayot Upamecano is set to be back who was forced to miss the previous round against Lazio after seeing red in the first leg.

Former Arsenal player, Serge Gnabry- Getty Images

Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Noussair Mazaroui and Aleksandar Pavlovic all missed the loss against Heidenheim at the weekend but all five have made the cut giving Bayern a massive boost.

Gabriel Marusic, Tarek Buchmann, Bouna Sarr, Sacha Boey and Noel Aseko will all miss the trip to North London.

Score Prediction

VAVEL experts think that Arsenal will narrowly defeat Bayern 2-1 since the Gunners are in brilliant form and will step up to the occasion with a one goal lead going into the second leg in Germany.