Highlights and goals of Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester City in UEFA Champions League
Photo: VAVEL

Fede Valverde's volley to level the match for Real Madrid

END OF THE MATCH | ALL TO BE DECIDED IN THE SECOND LEG

A great match with six goals that ended in a draw. City took the lead, but Real Madrid turned it around. Although in the second half the English with two great goals from outside the area, first Foden and then Gvardiol managed to put Guardiola's team ahead. Finally, Fede Valverde responded with a first-time shot to leave Real Madrid alive in the tie. In 8 days everything will be decided at the Etihad.
⏱️ 90+4'

The referee whistles the end of the match on 94', when Dani Carvajal was taking a throw-in. 
⏱️ 90+3'

Last of the match and it will be for Real Madrid
⏱️ 90+2'

Two minutes to go. Both teams seem to have made peace, although they want to leave with the victory. 
⏱️ 90+1'

Carvajal presses Grealish and is fouled. The Real Madrid full-back is hurt in the blow. 
⏱️ 90'

We are entering stoppage time. There will be four minutes of added time 
⏱️ 89'

He hit Dani Carvajal from the edge of the box after the corner, but it goes wide. Guardiola asks Ortega to take a long throw-in. 
⏱️ 88'

Carvajal's cross from behind, but no one arrived. Although Real Madrid gets a corner after Modric's cross, which was going to Bellingham. 
​🟨 87'

Real Madrid played, but Joselu lost the ball, although Brahim ended up stealing it, who gave Bernardo Silva a yellow card. 
​🔃​ 86'

Change in Manchester City. Foden is unable to continue and Julian Alvarez replaces him, the world champion enters the field.
​🔃​ 85'

Foden has been left on the ground. Vinicius is sent off in place of Joselu. The Brazilian will play the second leg as he has not received a yellow card. 
⏱️ 83'

Brahim fought for the ball, but the referee calls for a goal kick for Manchester City.
⏱️ 82'

Vinicius is exhausted, talk to Ancelotti. Joselu will come on, we'll see if it's for the Brazilian. 
​🟨 80

Yellow card for Dani Carvajal. The fullback was not booked 
78' ⚽ GOOOAALLL

REAL MADRID GOAL. GOAL BY FEDE VALVERDE.

Vinicius sent to Fede Valverde, who first time shot the ball to put the tie on the scoreboard. What a crazy match. Real Madrid rises again

⏱️ 77'

Jude Bellingham goes down after Luka Modric's shot, but the referee says there is nothing. Goal kick for City 
4:38 PM9 hours ago

City is now grouped together, while Real Madrid is playing, looking to command. 
⏱️ 75'

We are entering the last quarter of an hour. Real Madrid is in a bad mood 
⏱️ 74'

Carvajal clears a corner kick at the near post, Fede Valvrde came out, but was robbed by Gvardiol. 
🔃 73'

Double change for Real Madrid. Luka Modric and Brahim come on in place of Rodrygo and Toni Kroos. Ancelotti looks for solutions 
71' ⚽ GOOOAAALLL

MANCHESTER CITY GOAL. GOAL BY GVARDIOL.

Again with a shot from outside the area, Gvardiol adjusted it to put Manchester City ahead on the scoreboard. A blow for Real Madrid

⏱️ 69'

Manchester City continues to play, and now this result is good for them and they have strengthened their position after achieving a draw on the scoreboard.
⏱️ 67'

After the draw Ancelotti has called Brahim and Lucas Modric
65' ⚽ GOAAAALLLLLL

MANCHESTER CITY GOAL. FODEN'S GOAL

What a great goal by Foden to put the equalizer on the scoreboard. He put it in the corner where Lunin could not do anything.

⏱️ 64'

Foden got the ball wrong, Haaland was alone and Real Madrid responded, but this time they couldn't finish.
⏱️ 62'

Carvajal went to ground and there will be a corner for City. Grealish couldn't go. By the way, Luka Modric comes on to warm up.
⏱️ 61'

Fede Valverde hit the ball badly, the ball bounced to the Uruguayan after Vinicius' pass. Ortega takes the ball out of the goal and Real Madrid presses
⏱️ 60'

City insists, while Madrid tries to steal to get out, and now Vinicius does it.
⏱️ 59'

Another one for City. Bernardo Silva's shot was saved by Lunin, but the ball was left in the box and Rudiger unceremoniously hit the ball away from danger.
⏱️ 58'

Foden's shot from outside the area was saved by Lunin with no problems
⏱️ 57'

City keep trying. Now Foden gets angry at Kroos' aggressiveness. Now Rodri loses the ball and the Bernabéu erupts. Defensive work from all Real Madrid players.
⏱️ 55' UYYYYY

Rodrygo's pass to Vinicius, who was left alone, but the Brazilian shot over. Real Madrid are creating a lot of danger
⏱️ 54'

A lateral free kick ended with a shot by Rodri, which went over the goal. The Spaniard beat Toni Kroos to the ball. 
⏱️ 53'

On the left is Bellingham's shot after cutting inside the box.
⏱️ 52'

City are taking few risks in this second half. It seems that they want to avoid Real Madrid's transitions 
⏱️ 51'

Real Madrid play, while City now wait. However, it ended with Camavinga sending a long ball to Rodrygo. 
⏱️ 50'

Bernardo Silva's free kick. However, this time the Portuguese player's shot went against the wall. 
⏱️ 49'

Mendy's bad clearance, and when Vinicius was stealing, the Brazilian was fouled by Grealish. 
⏱️ 48' UP

Grealish tries in Manchester City's first approach of the second half, but the ball goes over the goal. There is already movement on the wing
⏱️ 47'

Camavinga foul on Rodri. The Frenchman was very active today and played a key role in Real Madrid's first goal.
⏱️ 46'

Real Madrid press, but Ortega comes out calmly. While now Mendy and Foden face each other.
⏱️ 46'

The second 45 minutes started with the same 22 players on the pitch. Vinicius is the player who gets the second half underway.
HALF-TIME

A rollercoaster ride at the Santiago Bernabeu. Manchester City got off to a good start with a yellow card for Tchouaméni, who will not be in the second leg. They took the lead through Bernardo Silva's goal. However, Madrid turned the game around in a minute and a half with goals from Camavinga and Rodrygo to take the lead. Ancelotti's men finished the first half creating danger through transitions.
⏱️​ 45+2'

Rudiger was driving and the referee signals the end of the first half. Carvajal and Ancelotti complain.
⏱️​ 45+1'

Real Madrid came out well and Vinicius put in a cross from the right, which touched Gvardiol and went to Ortega.
⏱️​ 45'

The referee adds three minutes of stoppage time to the first half. Haaland is whistled for a foul on Mendy in attack. Rudiger supports his teammates
⏱️​ 44'

Fede Valverde steals the ball from Kovacic and Lunin hits him with the ball
⏱️​ 44'

Carvajal is hurt in the action with Gvardiol
⏱️​ 43'

Manchester City have not threatened Lunin's goal for many minutes now
⏱️ 41' ALMOST VINICIUS

Another Real Madrid counter-attack after a Kroos robbery that set up Vinicius, but the Brazilian's shot was saved by Ortega
⏱️​ 40'

We are entering the last five minutes of the first half. Real Madrid leads with 2-1 on the scoreboard.
⏱️​ 39'

Rodrygo is being treated and will be back on the pitch shortly. Rudiger takes the ball out of the goal, surprisingly instead of Lunin.
⏱️​ 38'

On the ground Rodrygo, who complains and followed the play Manchester City, which ended with a cross from Foden passed. The Bernabéu complains and Rudiger with Foden. There is a lot of tension
⏱️​ 37'

Manchester City presses and Luin to Carvajal, who gave it to the English. Now Real Madrid presses
🟨​ 36'

Belllingham stole and gave it to Vinicius, who gets the yellow card from Ajanki. Good minutes for Real Madrid
⏱️​ 35'

Rudiger beats Erling Haaland again. While now Bellingham puts his arm into Ruben Dias. The referee warns the Englishman and the City captain.
⏱️​ 34'

Vinicius was fouled for a foul on Stones. The Bernabéu and Bellingham, who was calling for a foul, are angry.
⏱️ 32' WHAT A CRAZY THING TO DO

Grealish almost equalized, but Tchouaméni appeared to block the ball. On the counter-attack, Vinicius and Rodrygo came on, and Rodrygo's shot went narrowly wide. No time to pause at the Santiago Bernabeu.
⏱️​ 31'

Possession without risk for City, who are not finding anything less. They may be missing Kevin de Bryne, who is on the bench after being indisposed.
⏱️​ 30'

First half hour and it seems that both teams are breathing. Rodrygo tries now, but Ortega saves. Another one from the Brazilian
⏱️​ 28'

Foul on Jude Bellingham by Foden, although the Real Madrid midfielder asked for a yellow card, the play came to nothing.
⏱️​ 27'

Long possession by Real Madrid, who play safe passes as the Bernabeu applauds
⏱️​ 26'

Haaland has not appeared in these first 26 minutes. Pep Guardiola tries to cheer him up
⏱️​ 25'

Vinicius rushed and hit it well over the goal. Carvajal asked for it on the right flank.
Bernardo Silva's goal

⏱️​ 24'

Kovacic got inside, but Valverde stole the ball from him, but Real Madrid had no time on the ball. A lot of possession for Guardiola's team, but without clarity in the final stretch.
⏱️​ 23'

Grealish looked to attack down the right flank and put a ball into the box, but Kroos anticipated, although the English side got out of bounds.
⏱️​ 22'

Camavinga cut the ball back to Real Madrid, although Vinicius lost the ball
⏱️​ 21'

City attacks with everything now, Real Madrid defends everything, looking to get out with transitions.
⏱️​ 20'

Manchester City, who are looking to make amends after conceding two goals in a minute and a half, are in action
⏱️​ 18'

Fede Valverde hit it and Ortega Moreno made a save. Vinicius was good, who opened up the central defenders and took advantage of the Uruguayan's chance to hit the ball.
⏱️​ 16'

Goals came to the Bernabeu before the game. Real Madrid has gone from depression to a state of euphoria.
14' ⚽​ GOOOOOOAAALLL

REAL MADRID GOAL. RODRYGO GOAL.

The magic of the Bernabeu. Real Madrid turned the scoreboard around in 1 minute and a half. Vinicius assists Rodrygo who does not miss in the one-on-one, although he was fortunate because he touched in the Manchester City centerbacks.

12' ⚽​ GOOOOOOAAALLL

GOAL OF REAL MADRID. GOAL BY CAMAVINGA

Eduardo Camavinga dared with a shot, which had the fortune of touching the ball on a defender and the ball ended up inside and Ortega could not do anything.

⏱️​ 10'

Vinicius started as '9'. Real Madrid is now looking to recover.
⏱️​ 8'

Almost Erling Haaland, another one for Manchester City, who are leaving Real Madrid KO'd at this early stage.
⏱️​ 5'

Vinicius tries, but good action by Gvardiol defense. The Brazilian encourages the public
2' ⚽​ GOOOOOOOAAAALL

MANCHESTER CITY GOAL. GOAL BY BERNARDO SILVA.

Manchester City takes the lead after Bernardo Silva's free kick. What a mistake by Lunin. What a way to start the match

​🟨​ 1'

Bad news for Real Madrid,Tchouaméni receives a yellow card and misses the return leg.
⏱️​ 1'

KICK-OFF!!! The UEFA Champions League quarter-finals kick off!
THE PROTAGONISTS JUMP

A great atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu. THE 22 PROTAGONISTS TAKE THE FIELD. While the Chammpions League anthem plays, before the 22 players greet each other.
Watch out for this fact

Manchester City have only won one of the five times they have played at the Santiago Bernabéu. It happened in 2020 in the round of 16 where the English side won 1-2, despite starting from behind on the scoreboard.
Ancelotti explains Tchouaméni's starting lineup

The Italian coach explained that the Frenchman has won the match against captain Nacho by small details.
Match Referees

François Letexier: Árbitro Principal
Jérôme Brisard: Árbitro VAR
Cyril Mugnier: Assistant
Mehdi Rahmouni: Assistant
Pierre Gaillouste: 4th Árbiter
Real Madrid withdraws from the warm-up

The Bernabéu is already taking the shape of a cauldron, all in white as requested and the Bernabéu mosaic is being prepared to scare the English.
Arsenal vs Bayern Múnich

At the same time, the other UEFA Champions League quarter-final will be played at the Emirates Stadium. The match can be followed here on VAVEL
Second leg

The tie and with it the passage to the semi-final round of the Champions League 2023/24 will be settled on April 17 at the Etihad Stadium.
Players on probation

Yellow alert for several players who will have to be careful not to miss the return leg. For Real Madrid, Bellingham, Vinicius, Camavinga and Tchouameni will not be at the Etihad Stadium if they receive yellow cards. For Manchester City, the only player on the yellow card is Ruben Dias.
Face to face between Ancelotti and Guardiola

The Italian and Spanish coaches have met three times in Champions League knockout rounds, with a 2-1 win for the current Real Madrid coach. The first duel was when Guardiola was at Bayern Munich and Ancelotti at Real Madrid. The last two in the Champions League semifinals with a win for each coach.

Although it is true that they have faced each other several more times in the Premier League when the Italian was in charge of Everton. Pep Guardiola has won six of the last eight duels against Ancelotti.

Already warming up

The players warm up on the Santiago Bernabéu pitch, which is getting warmer and warmer.
Haaland among the top scorers in the Champions League

Manchester City's Norwegian striker is tied at the top of the scoring charts with Griezmann, Kane and Kylian Mappé, all on six goals
They are already at the Bernabeu!

11:49 AM14 hours ago

Guardiola sees the duel as a Clásico

The Manchester City coach sees it practically impossible "to beat Real Madrid twice in a row". "The goal is not easy," he added.

On the key to beating Ancelotti's side, he explained that he does not know, although he commented that "it's like a classic between us in recent years. "I don't think it's last year's situation. We have different players. Here the games are long for many reasons and we expect several games within the same match, said the Spanish coach.

He did not want to give more importance to the casualties, as he pointed out that "Real Madrid also have problems with Alaba, Courtois or Militao" and he also regretted that they are "having many injuries in this decisive stretch of the season".

Carlo Ancelotti with confianza

The Real Madrid coach spoke to the media at the press conference prior to the match against Manchester City in which he said that the duel "will be an attractive match in soccer, each team has its own characteristics, with a lot of quality in both. This quality will make for a very nice technical match. We think we are superior in some aspects, they in others".

Despite Manchester City, Carlo Ancelotti is not confident: "They have some injuries, but they have managed their losses well, as we have. Guardiola puts central defenders at full-back and they do well, they are solid at the back. I don't think it will affect us," he commented on the absence of Walker and Ake.

On what he learned last year when they were eliminated against City in the Champions League semifinals, he believes it was because they played "without courage and without personality". This "is fundamental in these games, we lacked that in the second leg", added the Italian coach.

Spectacular welcome from Real Madrid fans

This is how the Real Madrid bus arrived at the Santiago Bernabéu, which is expecting to experience another unforgettable night.
Substitutes

Real Madrid: Kepa, Fran García, Lucas Vázquez, Nacho, Fran González, Arda Güler, Brahim Díaz, Eder Militão, Joselu, Dani Ceballos y Luka Modric

Manchester City: Ederson, Scott Carson, Mahamadou Susoho. Kevin De Bruyne, Rico Lewis, Jérémy Doku, Oscar Bobb, Matheus Nunes, Sergio Gómez y Julián Álvarez

XI Manchester City

Surprise in Guardiola's eleven. Kevin de Bruyne starts from the bench, Kovacic is the starter. Finally, Ederson does not arrive on time and is a substitute, so Ortega Moreno will start. The one who will start is Gvardiol, who was a doubt.
XI Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti's first-choice line-up, finally selecting Tchouameni to partner Rudiger at the back
WE RETURN

In a few minutes the match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the first leg of the quarterfinals will kick off, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL.
The match will be played with the roof closed

UEFA approved Real Madrid to close the roof of the stadium, which will undoubtedly turn the Bernabéu into a cauldron. Around 85,000 people will vibrate and shout to cheer on their team, in a new stadium that is looking spectacular.
Two of the best managers in history face to face

If there will be a constellation of stars on the pitch, it will be no different in the dugouts. Ancelotti and Guardiola are two of the most successful coaches in history. The Italian coach has four Champions League titles to his name, two with Milan and two with Real Madrid, as well as another as a player. The Spanish coach has three titles as a coach, two with Barcelona and one with City, as well as another as a player.
Duel of stars!

Real Madrid vs Manchester City live is the best match you can watch in Europe today. Vinicius, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Kroos, Valverde? will face the reigning champions, who have in their ranks Haaland, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva or Phill Foden. It is undoubtedly the match with the highest profile on the continent and, therefore, in the world.
Today is the day!

Real Madrid and Manchester City, kings of the competition and champions and great candidates for the title. Both teams meet at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in what will be an early final of the competition, the two big favourites for the title.
Where to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City?

If you want to watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City match, you can follow it on television on Paramount, TUDN

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is the match between Real Madrid vs Manchester City in UEFA Champions League?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this Manchester City player

Erling Haaland continues in stratospheric numbers with 30 goals and 36 assists. He is the top scorer in the Champions League this term with six goals alongside Kane, Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé. The 23-year-old striker, international with the Norwegian national team comes from scoring in his last match, and also did so in the last duel of the European top competition he played.
Watch out for this Real Madrid player

Jude Bellingham has arrived in the Spanish capital this season and has already become one of the stars of the Merengue team. The 20-year-old Englishman has 20 goals and ten assists in 32 appearances this season. He is Real Madrid's top scorer in the UEFA Champions League this season with four goals. He has just provided an assist against Athletic Club, although he has not scored for almost two months, since February 10 against Girona.
How is Manchester City coming along?

City is coming from two important victories against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, as well as a draw against Arsenal. Before that, they reached the FA Cup semifinals. They are playing for the Premier League with Arteta's team, who are the leaders with 71 points, the same as Liverpool and third is Manchester City with 70.

Manchester City in the Champions League

The reigning European champions had a perfect group stage, winning all possible matches and topping Group G with 18 points. In the round of 16 they had to face Copenhagen. Guardiola's team was far superior to the Danes and in both matches they won 3-1 so 6-2 on aggregate and are still the favorite to repeat as Champions League champions.

How is Real Madrid coming along?

Real Madrid has had 10 days of preparation to prepare for this match. They have not played since March 31, when they beat Athletic Club 2-0 at home. Los Merengues are in a good dynamic with only one defeat in 2024 and that was in extra time against Atlético de Madrid. They are leaders of LaLiga EA Sports with 75 points, eight points ahead of FC Barcelona, who are second. Los Merengues want to be in the semifinals for the fourth consecutive edition.

Real Madrid in the Champions League

Carlo Ancelotti's side had a perfect group stage, taking 18 points out of a possible 18 and finishing top of Group C with 16 goals scored and seven conceded. In the round of 16 they faced Leipzig, where they took advantage in the first leg thanks to Brahim's solitary goal. In the second leg, despite playing at home, the Merengues played a bad game, but they drew and with Vinicius' goal and Lunin's saves they managed to get into the quarterfinals.

Real Madrid 2-0 Athletic Club | LaLiga: March 31, 2024

Osasuna 2-4 Real Madrid | LaLiga: March 16, 2024

Real Madrid 4-0 Celta de Vigo | LaLiga: March 10, 2024

Real Madrid 1-1 Leipzig | LaLiga: March 6, 2024

Valencia 2-2 Real Madrid | LaLiga: March 2, 2024

Precedents between Real Madrid and Manchester City

A total of 12 matches have been played between Manchester City and Real Madrid, ten of them of an official nature. The balance is very balanced, although it is in favor of the Manchester team, which has won on five occasions, four wins for Real Madrid and three duels have ended in a draw. Last season they met in the semifinals, where the winner of the tie was the English team after a draw in the first leg at the Bernabeu and a goal at the Etihad. Two seasons ago, in 2021-22, they also met in the semifinals of Europe's top competition and the winner was Real Madrid.

Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League: 17 May 2023

Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City | UEFA Champions League: 9 May 2023

Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City | UEFA Champions League: 4 May 2022

Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League: 26 April 2022

Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid : UEFA Champions League : 7 August 2020

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu, a stadium located in the city of Madrid, which was inaugurated in December 1947 and has a capacity for 8,474,444 spectators.
Preview of the match

Real Madrid and Manchester City will meet this Tuesday, April 9, 2024 in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.
