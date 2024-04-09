Highlights and goals of Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester City in UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all!
Fede Valverde's volley to level the match for Real Madrid
Por el gesto, por el golpeo, por el momento...
Para cuando os pregunten qué es una volea.
🦅 IMPERIAL @fedeevalverde #UCL #LaCasaDelFútbol pic.twitter.com/pKc2ve0Q25 — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) April 9, 2024
END OF THE MATCH | ALL TO BE DECIDED IN THE SECOND LEG
78' ⚽ GOOOAALLL
Vinicius sent to Fede Valverde, who first time shot the ball to put the tie on the scoreboard. What a crazy match. Real Madrid rises again
71' ⚽ GOOOAAALLL
Again with a shot from outside the area, Gvardiol adjusted it to put Manchester City ahead on the scoreboard. A blow for Real Madrid
65' ⚽ GOAAAALLLLLL
What a great goal by Foden to put the equalizer on the scoreboard. He put it in the corner where Lunin could not do anything.
⏱️ 55' UYYYYY
⏱️ 48' UP
HALF-TIME
⏱️ 41' ALMOST VINICIUS
⏱️ 32' WHAT A CRAZY THING TO DO
Bernardo Silva's goal
🧠 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐨 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐯𝐚 se queda con todos. #UCL#LaCasaDelFútbol pic.twitter.com/510PdH2144 — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) April 9, 2024
14' ⚽ GOOOOOOAAALLL
The magic of the Bernabeu. Real Madrid turned the scoreboard around in 1 minute and a half. Vinicius assists Rodrygo who does not miss in the one-on-one, although he was fortunate because he touched in the Manchester City centerbacks.
12' ⚽ GOOOOOOAAALLL
Eduardo Camavinga dared with a shot, which had the fortune of touching the ball on a defender and the ball ended up inside and Ortega could not do anything.
2' ⚽ GOOOOOOOAAAALL
Manchester City takes the lead after Bernardo Silva's free kick. What a mistake by Lunin. What a way to start the match
THE PROTAGONISTS JUMP
Watch out for this fact
Ancelotti explains Tchouaméni's starting lineup
.@MrAncelotti y la titularidad de @atchouameni en la defensa:— Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) April 9, 2024
"@nachofi1990 también es bueno en el juego aéreo, pero he elegido a Tchouaméni por pequeños detalles". #LaCasaDelFútbol #UCL
Match Referees
Jérôme Brisard: Árbitro VAR
Cyril Mugnier: Assistant
Mehdi Rahmouni: Assistant
Pierre Gaillouste: 4th Árbiter
Real Madrid withdraws from the warm-up
🎶 ¡𝑪ó𝒎𝒐 𝒏𝒐 𝒕𝒆 𝒗𝒐𝒚 𝒂 𝒒𝒖𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒓! 🎶Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) April 9, 2024
El Santiago Bernabéu ya ha empezado su partido. #LaCasaDelFútbol #UCL
Arsenal vs Bayern Múnich
Second leg
Players on probation
Face to face between Ancelotti and Guardiola
Although it is true that they have faced each other several more times in the Premier League when the Italian was in charge of Everton. Pep Guardiola has won six of the last eight duels against Ancelotti.
Already warming up
Haaland among the top scorers in the Champions League
They are already at the Bernabeu!
Checking in! 👋 — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 9, 2024
📍 ¡Ya estamos en el estadio!#UCL — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) April 9, 2024
Guardiola sees the duel as a Clásico
On the key to beating Ancelotti's side, he explained that he does not know, although he commented that "it's like a classic between us in recent years. "I don't think it's last year's situation. We have different players. Here the games are long for many reasons and we expect several games within the same match, said the Spanish coach.
He did not want to give more importance to the casualties, as he pointed out that "Real Madrid also have problems with Alaba, Courtois or Militao" and he also regretted that they are "having many injuries in this decisive stretch of the season".
Carlo Ancelotti with confianza
Despite Manchester City, Carlo Ancelotti is not confident: "They have some injuries, but they have managed their losses well, as we have. Guardiola puts central defenders at full-back and they do well, they are solid at the back. I don't think it will affect us," he commented on the absence of Walker and Ake.
On what he learned last year when they were eliminated against City in the Champions League semifinals, he believes it was because they played "without courage and without personality". This "is fundamental in these games, we lacked that in the second leg", added the Italian coach.
Spectacular welcome from Real Madrid fans
🤯¡Ambiente de cita grande! #UCL— Teledeporte (@teledeporte) April 9, 2024
🚐Así ha sido el recibimiento de la afición del Real Madrid a la llegada del autobús del equipo blanco al Santiago Bernabéu
🔊Suban el volumen y disfruten
📹@andress_rm
🔴Minuto a minuto: https://t.co/ZZoAUKk8Tw pic.twitter.com/Wa36DP91NW
Substitutes
Manchester City: Ederson, Scott Carson, Mahamadou Susoho. Kevin De Bruyne, Rico Lewis, Jérémy Doku, Oscar Bobb, Matheus Nunes, Sergio Gómez y Julián Álvarez
XI Manchester City
XI Real Madrid
WE RETURN
The match will be played with the roof closed
Two of the best managers in history face to face
Duel of stars!
Today is the day!
Stay tuned to follow the Real Madrid vs Manchester City match here
Where to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Real Madrid vs Manchester City in UEFA Champions League?
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this Manchester City player
Watch out for this Real Madrid player
How is Manchester City coming along?
Manchester City in the Champions League
The reigning European champions had a perfect group stage, winning all possible matches and topping Group G with 18 points. In the round of 16 they had to face Copenhagen. Guardiola's team was far superior to the Danes and in both matches they won 3-1 so 6-2 on aggregate and are still the favorite to repeat as Champions League champions.
How is Real Madrid coming along?
Real Madrid in the Champions League
Carlo Ancelotti's side had a perfect group stage, taking 18 points out of a possible 18 and finishing top of Group C with 16 goals scored and seven conceded. In the round of 16 they faced Leipzig, where they took advantage in the first leg thanks to Brahim's solitary goal. In the second leg, despite playing at home, the Merengues played a bad game, but they drew and with Vinicius' goal and Lunin's saves they managed to get into the quarterfinals.
Last five matches
Real Madrid 2-0 Athletic Club | LaLiga: March 31, 2024
Osasuna 2-4 Real Madrid | LaLiga: March 16, 2024
Real Madrid 4-0 Celta de Vigo | LaLiga: March 10, 2024
Real Madrid 1-1 Leipzig | LaLiga: March 6, 2024
Valencia 2-2 Real Madrid | LaLiga: March 2, 2024
Precedents between Real Madrid and Manchester City
Last five training sessions
Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League: 17 May 2023
Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City | UEFA Champions League: 9 May 2023
Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City | UEFA Champions League: 4 May 2022
Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League: 26 April 2022
Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid : UEFA Champions League : 7 August 2020