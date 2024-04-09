Goals and Summary: Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich in 2023-24 UEFA Champions League
Photo: VAVEL

Summary

End of game

Match ends, Arsenal draws 2-2 against Bayern Munich.
90+5'

Game over! Arsenal draws 2-2 against Bayern Munich.
90+4'

Controversial close! Bukayo Saka falls in the box and the referee says there is no penalty.
90+3'

Arsenal keeps looking for another goal, but Bayern defends with seven players.
90'

The referee adds 5 minutes.
88' Yellow card! 🟨

He is cautioned! Thomas Partey kicks hard at Jamal Musiala.
85' Change! 🔄

Another Arsenal substitution! Kai Havertz leaves the game; Thomas Partey comes on.
84'

Arsenal are coming closer! Bukayo Saka tries a cross, but no one manages to finish.
81'

Rapha Guerreiro tried to put in a cross, but Ben White crossed in time to avoid danger in his area.
78'

They fight back with everything! Arsenal and Bayern give no ball away.
75' Goal! ⚽

Arsenal goal! Gabriel Jesus makes a great play and gives a pass to Leandro Trossar who scores with a low right-footed shot.
72'

Gabriel Jesus attempts a through ball to Bukayo Saka, however, the ball is too strong and falls into the hands of Manuel Neuer.
69' Change! 🔄

Injury substitution for Bayern! Serge Gnabry is replaced by Rapha Guerreiro.
66' Changes! 🔄

Arsenal make two substitutions! Gabriel Martinelli and Jorginho leave; Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard come on.
65' Change! 🔄

Bayern move their players! Leroy Sané is replaced by Kingsley Coman.
62'

No way! Bukayo Saka seems to be injured, he is limping on his left leg.
60'

Leroy Sané was looking to pass between two, but Arsenal's defensive cover is better and he manages to steal the ball.
57'

Leon Goretzaka takes a shot at goal on the edge of the box, but his shot is wide and harmless for the Arsenal keeper.
55' Yellow card! 🟨

Foul! Harry Kane is cautioned for an elbow on Gabriel Magalhaes.
53'

Hard, but clean! Jamal Musiala takes a ball away from Martin Odegard without a foul.
50'

Declan Rice tries to surprise Manuel Neuer from a set piece, but his shot is wide of the goal.
48'

The 'Gunners' fans get out of their seats to cheer on their team.
45' Change! 🔄

Arsenal make a substitution! Jakub Kiwior goes off; Oleksander Zinchenko comes on.
45'

The second part begins!
45+2

The first half is over! Bayer Munich is beating Arsenal 2-1.
45'

Add 1 minute.
41'

Bukayo Saka puts in a great cross, but Gabriel Magalhaes does not finish well and the ball remains in Bayern's possession.
38'

Arsenal players are warming up, we could see changes in the first minutes of the second half.
36'

Arsenal tries for air! Gabriel Magalhaes leaps and shoots with his head, but the ball is not headed in the right direction and goes out of bounds.
34'

Martin Odegar has a shot on goal, but the ball bounces off an opponent.
31' Goal! ⚽

Bayern Munich goal! Harry Kane puts the ball softly to the left of David Raya.
29' Penalty!

Leroy Sane faces and William Saliba puts his foot inside the area.
27'

The ball is left alone in the Bayern box and everyone gets tangled up trying to shoot, but Manuel Neuer manages to keep hold of it.
24'

Back and forth! Both teams keep up the intensity and want to hurt each other.
21'

Foul! Harry Kane goes down on Gabriel Magalhaes.
18' Goal! ⚽

Bayern Munich goal! Leon Goretzka slips the ball to Serge Gnabry, who sweeps home the equalizer.
15'

Ben White's shot at goal is saved by Manuel Neur to deny Bayern Munich a 2-0 lead.
12' Goal! ⚽

Arsenal goal! Bukayo Saka faces the ball and gets in a left-footed shot that goes in very close to Manuel Neuer's right post.
9' Yellow card! 🟨

Alphonso Davies is painted yellow for stepping on Bukayo Saka.
7'

Arsenal tries! Gabriel Martinelli shoots from the edge of the area and the ball goes just wide of the left post.
5'

Jamal Musiala tries on the left side, but Bukayo Saka's marking is better and does not let him through.
3'

They're off to a flying start! Both teams are looking for the ball with intensity.
1'

The whistle blows! The ball is rolling at the Emirates Stadium.
Exit to the field

All set for Arsenal vs Bayern Munich! Both teams take the field at the Emirates Stadium with the refereeing team to kick off the match.
Bayern Munich starting eleven

This is how the 'Bavarians' will be looking for an away win this afternoon: ❗𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗟𝗙
Arsenal starting eleven

This is how the 'Gunners' come out this afternoon looking for a home win:
Historic - Thomas Müller adds to his legend at Bayern Munich

Müller reached 700 appearances for the 'Bavarians' last weekend when they faced Heidenheim. The striker will make his 701st appearance today against Arsenal in the Champions League.
Statements - Thomas Tuchel, coach of Bayern Munich

Coach Thomas Tuchel wants to get Bayern Munich back on track against Arsenal:
"We have rightly been criticized for our performance in the Bundesliga, but if we show the level we have been showing in the Champions League tomorrow we will be competitive.
We are in the quarter-finals, so there are not many stages left to go. Nothing is more important than this goal."
Statements - Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach

Coach Mikel Arteta showed respect for Bayern Munich and their coach:
"It's a tough team. I'm a big fan, a big admirer of Thomas (Tuchel), of his teams, the way they set up and play, the way they transmit. I learn a lot about him and looking at Bayern, when you analyze this league, you see why they are a top team. We have prepared very well and we have to take our game to where we want it to be and, if we do that, we have a chance to win."
Warming

The match is about to begin. Both Arsenal and Bayern Munich are already on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium doing their warm-up exercises ahead of this Champions League match. In a few more moments, we will confirm the lineups of both teams.
Referees

Glenn Nyberg will be in charge of enforcing the rules in this great match between Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, his assistants will be Mahbod Beigi and Andreas Soderqvist, as fourth official will act Adam Ladeback and in the VAR will be Pol van Boekel accompanied by Dennis Higler.
Other Champions League matches

After the Round of 16 is over, the eight best teams in Europe are looking to continue their path to the grand final at the Champions League stadium. In addition to the match between Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, these are the other games that will be played in the first leg of the Quarterfinals.
Real Madrid vs Manchester City 09/04/2024 TODAY
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona 10/04/2024 TOMORROW
Atlético de Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund 10/04/2024 TOMORROW
Last confrontations

In the last five meetings Bayern Munich come in with a big lead over Arsenal with three wins, one draw and one loss.
International Champions Cup 17/07/2019 |
Arsenal 2-1 Bayern
International Champions Cup 19/07/2017 |
Bayern 1-2 Arsenal
Champions League 07/03/2017 |
Arsenal 1-5 Bayern
Champions League 15/02/2017 |
Bayern 5-1 Arsenal
Champions League 04/11/2015 |
Bayern 5-1 Arsenal
Fans

The home and away fans are slowly beginning to arrive at the Emirates Stadium for this Champions League quarter-final first leg match, and a large crowd is expected. 👋
Bayern Munich players have arrived

The away team is here! The players go straight to the dressing room to get ready before warming up. 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸
1:25 PM12 hours ago

Arsenal players arrived

The home team is here! The players go straight to the dressing room to get ready to warm up.
We continue

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2023-24.
1:15 PM12 hours ago

Statements - Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal player

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus commented on his perception of how the season is going for Arsenal: "This is the best part of the season for everyone who is still in the Champions League and fighting in the Premier League. It's exciting because now it's the decisive games, now the small details count. Now everyone is back to full fitness and I hope everyone can give an extra and help the team."

He also talked about what he thinks of the opponent (Bayern) in this series: "Everyone knows the history of Bayern. They have won many titles, including several Champions League and Bundesliga titles. Everyone knows the level of the club, the incredible quality of their players, and it doesn't matter if they have struggled in their last game, or in the last two or three games: they are still Bayern and can hurt us. That's what we have to keep in our minds."

Statements - Eric Dier, Bayern player

Bayern defender Eric Dier spoke about the feelings he had when he learned that Arsenal would be the opponents in the quarterfinals: "The initial reaction was a bit of humor, having left England and now going back there, it's fun, and playing again against my biggest rival from when I was in England. It's a curious coincidence that soccer has a habit of creating these stories."

However, he made it clear that this duel will not be about a personal duel: "It's about Bayern playing Arsenal, and that's the most important thing. It's about us as a club playing in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, trying to win and get through to the next round."

Arsenal vs Bayern history

These two teams have met 12 times in the UEFA Champions League. Bayern have won on seven occasions, while Arsenal have won on three, for a total of two draws.
Stay tuned to follow Arsenal vs Bayern Munich live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Arsenal vs Bayern Munich live, as well as the latest information from the Emirates Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
What time is the game and where to watch?

This is the start time for the game between Arsenal vs Bayern Munich on April 9 in several countries:
Germany: 9:00 PM (Amazon Prime)
Argentina: 4:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN)
Bolivia: 3:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN2)
Brazil: 4:00 PM (HBO MAX / Space Brazil)
Chile: 4:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN)
Colombia: 2:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN2)
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN2)
Ecuador: 2:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN2)
United States: (ET): 3:00 PM (Paramount+ / CBS / ViX)
Spain: 9:00 PM (Movistar Liga de Campeones 2 / Movistar+)
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM (TNT Sports Ultimate / TNT Sports 1 / Discovery+ / Discovery+ App)
Mexico: 1:00 PM (HBO MAX)
Paraguay: 3:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN2)
Peru: 2:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN2)
Portugal: 8:00 PM (DAZN Portugal / DAZN Eleven 2)
Uruguay: 4:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN2)
Venezuela: 3:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN2)
Bayern Munich player to watch

In the 'Bavarians' squad, the player to follow is Harry Kane, an experienced 30-year-old striker who has 32 goals and 7 assists in the Bundesliga, and 6 goals and 3 assists in the Champions League. He is very participative in attacking plays along with Jamal Musiala. His tackling and unmarked runs could unbalance Arsenal.
Arsenal player to watch

In the 'Gunners' squad the player to follow is Bukayo Saka, a young 22 year old striker who has 14 goals and 7 assists in the Premier League, in the Champions League he has 3 goals and 4 assists. He is very participative in attacking plays along with Gabriel Jesus. His tackling and speed make him a danger for Bayern Munich.
Latest Bayern Munich lineup

This is how Bayern Munich lined up against Heidenheim on Matchday 28 of the Bundesliga:
S. Ulreich (P); D. Upamecano, K. Min-Jae, J. Kimmich, A. Davies, K. Laimer, L. Goretzka, J. Musiala, T. Müller, S. Gnabry and H. Kane.
Coach: Thomas Tuchel.
Last Arsenal lineup

This is how Arsenal faced Brighton on Matchday 32 of the Premier League:
D. Raya (P); W. Saliba, G. Magalhães, B. White, O. Zinchenko, Jorginho, M. Odegaard, D. Rice, G. Jesus, B. Saka and K. Havertz.
Coach: Mikel Arteta.
How does Bayern Munich arrive?

The 'Bavarians' in their last five games have had an average performance, their best result coming on Matchday 31 of the Premier League against Fulham, with a run of two defeats, two draws and one win.
Bundesliga 06/0472024 |
Heidenheim 3-2 Bayern
Bundesliga 30/03/2024 | Heidenheim 3-2 Bayern
Bayern 0-2 Dortmund
Bundesliga 16/03/2024 | Darmstadt 2-5 Bayern
Darmstadt 2-5 Bayern
Bundesliga 09/03/2024 | Bayern 8-1 Mainz
Bayern 8-1 Mainz
Champions League 05/03/2024 | Bayern 3-0 Lazio
Bayern 3-0 Lazio
How does Arsenal arrive?

The 'Gunners' in their last five games have performed excellently, their best result coming against Brighton on Matchday 32 of the Premier League, with a run of four wins and a draw.
Premier League 06/04/2024 |
Brighton 0-3 Arsenal
Premier League 03/04/2024 | Brighton 0-3 Arsenal
Arsenal 2-0 Luton
Premier League 31/03/2024 | Man City 0-0 Arsenal
Man City 0-0 Arsenal
Champions League 12/03/2024 | Arsenal 1-0 Porto (4-2)
Arsenal 1-0 Porto (4-2)
Premier League 09/03/2024 | Arsenal 2-1 Brentford
Arsenal 2-1 Brentford
Stadium

The Emirates Stadium will be the venue for this Champions League match, located in the city of London, England. Arsenal Football Club plays its home matches there. The stadium was inaugurated in 2006 in a friendly match between Arsenal and Ajax as a tribute to the Dutch player Dennis Bergkamp. It has a capacity for 60,361 people, being the fourth largest soccer stadium in England after Wembley, Old Trafford and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It cost around 581 million euros.
The UEFA Champions League continues

The European Cup brings us a duel of giants. Arsenal arrives as leaders of the Premier League, where they have not lost in all of 2024. Bayern Munich are 16 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen with no chance of catching them, and the UEFA Champions League is now their only option to lift a title.
Welcome

Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the broadcast of the Arsenal vs Bayern Munich match corresponding to the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League First Leg Quarterfinals.
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
