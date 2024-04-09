Goals and Summary: Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich in 2023-24 UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
End of game
90+5'
90+4'
90+3'
90'
88' Yellow card! 🟨
85' Change! 🔄
84'
81'
78'
75' Goal! ⚽
¡Arsenal empata el marcador! 💥⚽— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) April 9, 2024
Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich
🔴 EN VIVO: https://t.co/T78eNL5Mmf
📺 @VIX#ChampionsEnViX pic.twitter.com/wAFuyeyQ7G
72'
69' Change! 🔄
66' Changes! 🔄
65' Change! 🔄
62'
60'
57'
55' Yellow card! 🟨
53'
50'
48'
45' Change! 🔄
45'
45+2
45'
41'
38'
36'
34'
31' Goal! ⚽
💪😎 ¡Gooooool de Harry Kane!— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) April 9, 2024
¡El Bayern ya le dio la vuelta al marcador! 👏👏
Arsenal 1-2 Bayern Munich
🔴 EN VIVO: https://t.co/T78eNL5Mmf
📺 @VIX#ChampionsEnViX pic.twitter.com/gAlltr7276
29' Penalty!
27'
24'
21'
18' Goal! ⚽
¡UUUUUFFFF! 👌🥵 ¡Qué manera de empatar la de los alemanes!— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) April 9, 2024
Arsenal 1-1 Bayern Munich
🔴 EN VIVO: https://t.co/T78eNL5Mmf
📺 @VIX#ChampionsEnViX pic.twitter.com/weg5OekBir
15'
12' Goal! ⚽
💥⚽ ¡Gooooool del Arsenal!— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) April 9, 2024
Arsenal 1-0 Bayern Munich
🔴 EN VIVO: https://t.co/T78eNL5Mmf
📺 @VIX#ChampionsEnViX pic.twitter.com/XqG0EDRE9M
9' Yellow card! 🟨
7'
5'
3'
1'
Exit to the field
Bayern Munich starting eleven
🆚 𝗔𝗥𝗦𝗘𝗡𝗔𝗟 👊#packmas #ARSFCB #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/eGeTfRZba4— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) April 9, 2024
Arsenal starting eleven
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 9, 2024
🔙 Kiwior in at left-back
⚡️ Martinelli on the wing
💪 Havertz leads the line
Let's make it count, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/fRctf9TuqD
Historic - Thomas Müller adds to his legend at Bayern Munich
Statements - Thomas Tuchel, coach of Bayern Munich
"We have rightly been criticized for our performance in the Bundesliga, but if we show the level we have been showing in the Champions League tomorrow we will be competitive.
We are in the quarter-finals, so there are not many stages left to go. Nothing is more important than this goal."
Statements - Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach
"It's a tough team. I'm a big fan, a big admirer of Thomas (Tuchel), of his teams, the way they set up and play, the way they transmit. I learn a lot about him and looking at Bayern, when you analyze this league, you see why they are a top team. We have prepared very well and we have to take our game to where we want it to be and, if we do that, we have a chance to win."
Warming
𝘗𝘈𝘊𝘒𝘔𝘈𝘚, 𝘔𝘈𝘕𝘜! 🧤#ARSFCB #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/SiG2DdKUaE— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) April 9, 2024
Referees
Other Champions League matches
Real Madrid vs Manchester City 09/04/2024 TODAY
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona 10/04/2024 TOMORROW
Atlético de Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund 10/04/2024 TOMORROW
Last confrontations
International Champions Cup 17/07/2019 |
Arsenal 2-1 Bayern
International Champions Cup 19/07/2017 |
Bayern 1-2 Arsenal
Champions League 07/03/2017 |
Arsenal 1-5 Bayern
Champions League 15/02/2017 |
Bayern 5-1 Arsenal
Champions League 04/11/2015 |
Bayern 5-1 Arsenal
Fans
Servus! #ARSFCB #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/sJpCRRvoqe— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) April 9, 2024
Bayern Munich players have arrived
𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗼𝘄𝗻. 🔥#ARSFCB #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/DO7otJxWgd— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) April 9, 2024
Arsenal players arrived
Our house 🏠— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 9, 2024
Team news 🔜 pic.twitter.com/T1vSeIOhC4
We continue
Statements - Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal player
He also talked about what he thinks of the opponent (Bayern) in this series: "Everyone knows the history of Bayern. They have won many titles, including several Champions League and Bundesliga titles. Everyone knows the level of the club, the incredible quality of their players, and it doesn't matter if they have struggled in their last game, or in the last two or three games: they are still Bayern and can hurt us. That's what we have to keep in our minds."
Statements - Eric Dier, Bayern player
However, he made it clear that this duel will not be about a personal duel: "It's about Bayern playing Arsenal, and that's the most important thing. It's about us as a club playing in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, trying to win and get through to the next round."
Arsenal vs Bayern history
Stay tuned to follow Arsenal vs Bayern Munich live
What time is the game and where to watch?
Germany: 9:00 PM (Amazon Prime)
Argentina: 4:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN)
Bolivia: 3:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN2)
Brazil: 4:00 PM (HBO MAX / Space Brazil)
Chile: 4:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN)
Colombia: 2:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN2)
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN2)
Ecuador: 2:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN2)
United States: (ET): 3:00 PM (Paramount+ / CBS / ViX)
Spain: 9:00 PM (Movistar Liga de Campeones 2 / Movistar+)
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM (TNT Sports Ultimate / TNT Sports 1 / Discovery+ / Discovery+ App)
Mexico: 1:00 PM (HBO MAX)
Paraguay: 3:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN2)
Peru: 2:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN2)
Portugal: 8:00 PM (DAZN Portugal / DAZN Eleven 2)
Uruguay: 4:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN2)
Venezuela: 3:00 PM (Star+ / ESPN2)
Bayern Munich player to watch
Arsenal player to watch
Latest Bayern Munich lineup
S. Ulreich (P); D. Upamecano, K. Min-Jae, J. Kimmich, A. Davies, K. Laimer, L. Goretzka, J. Musiala, T. Müller, S. Gnabry and H. Kane.
Coach: Thomas Tuchel.
Last Arsenal lineup
D. Raya (P); W. Saliba, G. Magalhães, B. White, O. Zinchenko, Jorginho, M. Odegaard, D. Rice, G. Jesus, B. Saka and K. Havertz.
Coach: Mikel Arteta.
How does Bayern Munich arrive?
Bundesliga 06/0472024 |
Heidenheim 3-2 Bayern
Bundesliga 30/03/2024 | Heidenheim 3-2 Bayern
Bayern 0-2 Dortmund
Bundesliga 16/03/2024 | Darmstadt 2-5 Bayern
Darmstadt 2-5 Bayern
Bundesliga 09/03/2024 | Bayern 8-1 Mainz
Bayern 8-1 Mainz
Champions League 05/03/2024 | Bayern 3-0 Lazio
Bayern 3-0 Lazio
How does Arsenal arrive?
Premier League 06/04/2024 |
Brighton 0-3 Arsenal
Premier League 03/04/2024 | Brighton 0-3 Arsenal
Arsenal 2-0 Luton
Premier League 31/03/2024 | Man City 0-0 Arsenal
Man City 0-0 Arsenal
Champions League 12/03/2024 | Arsenal 1-0 Porto (4-2)
Arsenal 1-0 Porto (4-2)
Premier League 09/03/2024 | Arsenal 2-1 Brentford
Arsenal 2-1 Brentford
Stadium
The UEFA Champions League continues
Welcome
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.