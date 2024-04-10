Atlético de Madrid leaves the door open

Atlético de Madrid won this Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals (2-1), but they didn't finish off a weak Borussia Dortmund who got a lot out of little at the Metropolitano to leave the tie open.

De Paul and Samu Lino put the tie on track in a frenetic first half-hour for Simeone's men, an effort that gradually waned to the benefit of a German team that found a valuable goal from Sebastien Haller in the last gasp of the match. Atlético had completed the first part of the deal up to the 81st minute. It was none other than to achieve a sufficient advantage to travel to Germany without the fear of travel that has haunted them this season. They had it within reach after a nearly perfect match, where they applied the recipe of pressure to overcome Dortmund. They succeeded with two goals, the first from Rodrigo de Paul and the second from Lino, which were overshadowed by Haller's reply at the end of the match.

The 2-1 could have been worse if not for the crossbar. Or better with the use of the many local chances. The fact is that what started and continued as a love novel between the Metropolitano ended with a lump in the throat. Atlético won a micro-match, the one played in the first half-hour, but lost the one of the outcome. It ended disconcerted.

They took every word of Simeone's pre-talk literally. It didn't take until the second minute of play for Griezmann to put in a majestic counter-attack cross for Morata that won't be forgotten.

Terzic opted to start the match with Emre Can slotted in between the center-backs to facilitate ball distribution. The German team dedicated itself to vomiting the ball. It burned them, weighed them down, and what's worse, they gifted it to an Atlético that kept adding attempts in their favor. They did it thanks to effective pressure and the deployment of men like Lino. When the wing-back puts on the suit for big matches, he is unstoppable.

That's why it hurt so much to see the yellow card in the 26th minute after he overran a ball. This will prevent him from being in the return match. He received the card as if it were an expulsion. It's incredible how the Frenchman exudes sweetness in a sport that is presumed to be about contact, but where quality remains the frontier between a good player and a star like him.

Image Credit: Atlético de Madrid Twitter

Overwhelming Atlético in the first minutes

Atlético was before the perfect scenario. In half an hour, they had built an advantage to sustain the match. The numerical wasn't everything. Simeone was seeing a team in his image and likeness, one that wasn't weighed down by the favoritism that neither of the contenders wanted to carry in one of the most balanced crosses. Borussia missed Brandt (who came on at the start of the second half) in creation, and the only cracks they found were due to Atlético's haste, which began to show after the two-goal lead.

The most difficult scenario presented itself, the one of relaxation after the bites. That's where Oblak, hero of the round of 16, came in, pulling out a strong hand before the break to avoid relaxation. The path through this tournament is only built through efficiency and toughness in the cage. Atlético did well to stop before the glow peeking through their door turned into a goal to stir up hesitation. Simeone wanted calm, regulation, and above all, concentration. He had only won one of the micro-matches of the series.

Image Credit: Atlético de Madrid Twitter

Haller gives Dortmund a break

After the commercial break, the expected happened. Dortmund came out of the dressing rooms on the attack. With Brandt on the field, the joints of the German body improved. It no longer suffered that thrombosis that prevented it from crossing the midfield with a minimum of common sense. When the 'tank' Füllkrug started to hammer at the red and white defense, he was replaced by Haller. More mobility forced Atlético to step up their watch.

The 2-0 was as sweet as it was dangerous for a team that sank too soon, with half an hour plus added time to play. It was Cholo's moment. Go for more or secure. He decided to withdraw Morata in favor of Barrios. Llorente formed a duo with Griezmann in the attack, although in defense the Frenchman was the only one hanging back.

Dortmund had two crossbars in the last minutes of the match that could have completely changed the tie. However, it was a victory for the red and whites, who will have to suffer at the Signal Iduna Park.

De Paul after the match said: "It's always positive to win against a great team. We never thought the tie was over. We made a good step. Going there with a positive result is always good. The return is going to be a nice match. We were clear that we are strong here, I think we have to hold onto that illusion tightly. We've had our chances. In these matches, you have to give your all. I'm a bit tired, but tomorrow is for recovery because there's a match on Saturday."