Paris Saint-Germain travel to Barcelona in a bid to overturn a 3-2 first leg deficit after last week's game at Parc des Princes. One of their scorers that night was Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé, who signed for the serial French champions this summer after six seasons in Catalunya. He can expect a frosty reception given the acrimonious circumstances in which he left as well as the inconsistent performances and perceived unprofessional attitude he displayed whilst with the Blaugrana, making for an interesting subplot to an already tantalising second leg at Montjuic.

In terms of form, both teams are competing at the top of their respective leagues, with Barcelona taking a big stride in securing second place in La Liga thanks to a lone Joao Felix strike against Cadiz on Saturday. Unbeaten since January 27th in all competitions, Xavi's young side will approach this encounter with relish, bringing a lead back to defend in front of their adoring Cules.

As for Paris Saint-Germain, Luis Enrique's side were without a Ligue 1 fixture this weekend, but have effectively sealed yet another domestic title, sitting ten points clear at the top with six games remaining.

The sides last met in the 2020/21 round of 16, with PSG prevailing 5-2 on aggregate and avenging possibly the most painful defeat in their history, losing 6-1 at Camp Nou in a spectacular collapse after winning 4-0 in the first leg.

Press Conferences

Luis Enrique:

" PSG have never come back to win after losing a first leg, but tuesday is the day. We have a very united group of players with no egos."

Xavi:

"We are not a team that will sit on our lead. We want to take the ball off PSG and win the game. It's the Champions League, it's Paris and it's a game in which no one will be holding back."

Team News

Sergio Roberto and Andreas Christensen will both miss the game through suspension, whilst Gavi and Balde miss out through injury for Barcelona. For PSG, Achraf Hakimi is in line for a return after being suspended for the first leg at Parc des Princes, whilst Kimpembe, Rico and Kurzawa miss out through injury.

Score Prediction

Barcelona are at home and have experience and history on their side. Whilst PSG are possibly the stronger team man for man, they will have to attack the game given the deficit, and that could leave them open to Barcelona transitioning into space. Barcelona to go through with a narrow 2-1 win.