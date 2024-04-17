Arsenal will be travelling to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich for a place in the Semi Finals of the Champions League.

It was poised in the first leg with the tie currently all square at 2-2. Goals from Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry put Bayern in front after Bakayo Saka gave the gunners an early lead. However, Leandro Trossard levelled up the scoring late on.

Luckily for Thomas Tuchel's men, they escaped a late penalty scare which saw Manuel Neuer colliding with Bakayo Saka in the box in the final minutes but it was waved away by the officials.

Unfortunately it is not good news for Arsenal fans because the last two visits to the Allianz Arena has seen the Gunners suffer two heavy 5-1 defeats.

On the other hand, Bayern have not been at their best in the Bundesliga since they have witnessed Bayer Leverkusen win the league for the first time in their history, but also ending their eleven year consecutive triumph.

For Arsenal, they slipped up in the title race at the weekend by losing 2-0 at the Emirates to Aston Villa, which sees them two points behind Manchester City.

However, both sides will want to continue their success in the Champions League by progressing and awaiting a semi final tie against Real Madrid or Manchester City.

The Bavarians have advanced from 17 of their last 18 Champions League knockout ties when avoiding defeat in the first leg and unbeaten in their previous 14 home matches in the competition.

Team News

For Bayern, first choice left-back Alphonso Davies will miss the second leg due to suspension which will be a massive lost for them.

Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman are all doubts with various hamstring and groin problems but Tuchel is hopeful Sane will recover in time for the match.

Sacha Boey, Bouna Sarr, Tarek Buchmann and Gabriel Marusic all remain out for Tuchel.

Manuel Neuer was rested at the weekend but should be fine to return in goal.

For Arsenal, captain Martin Odegaard could not complete the full 90 against Aston Villa but trained this week and should return.

Jurrien Timber is a guaranteed absentee since he is still recovering from his ACL injury.

Oleksandr Zinchenko's performances recently has caused some scurtiny in recent weeks but Jakub Kiwior struggled against Bayern last time out.

Takehiro Tomiyasu could start this time around.

Press Conferences

Mikel Arteta feels they need to respond well after the disappointment at the weekend. He said:

“We have to change it. There’s a lot of things we can do there to write that story differently against Bayern. It’s about earning the right collectively and individually.

“We want a performance that puts us in the Champions League semi-final. The prep has been to achieve that. We have earned it for 10 months and everything we did last season. We have an unbelievable opportunity to make it happen.

“Throw the game away, the one that we played a few days ago, because regardless of that result, it is going to have no impact on what’s going to happen.

Thomas Tuchel is confident that his side can get a result. He went onto say:

"We have a slight advantage when you look at our experience in this competition but to turn it into a real advantage, you also need a top performance. We’re ready to give it everything we’ve got".

"We’ll need everything again. We’ll need passion and the same tactical discipline as in the first leg. We really want to win this game. It’ll be extremely important that every fan comes to support and push us".

"They play a very attractive brand of football at the highest level. We did well in the first leg, but we’re only halfway through the tie. We need everything again and hope that playing at home will give us the boost we need".

Score Predictions

VAVEL experts think that it will be a cagey affair with both teams really going for it. However with the home crowd behind them and with Harry Kane leading the line, Bayern will just about progress to the Semi Finals.

Bayern Munich 2-1 Arsenal.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The clash is set to take place at the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 20:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

Catch all the action live on TNT Sports.