Following their Europa League exit mid-week, it was back to Premier League action for Liverpool today as they travelled to the capital to face Fulham. After the disappointment of the Crystal Palace result, Jurgen Klopp would have been hoping for a swift reaction from his title-hopeful side. The German made five changes to his side from the team which travelled to Italy on Thursday. Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch, Diogo Jota and Jarrell Quansah all came in. Notably, Mohamed Salah and Alexis Mac Allister dropped to the bench.

For Fulham, they were looking to build on their fine away performance against West Ham, where they left 2-0 victors. It has been a fine season for Marco Silva’s men, who find themselves comfortably sat in the middle of the table. Premier League Player of the Month winner, Rodrigo Muniz, sought to add to his eight league goals this season against Liverpool. Their team remained largely the same, with Bobby Decordova-Reid being the only new inclusion. The sides have met three times already this season, and for Fulham, it was a game they knew they could win.

Liverpool Were Looking To Rejoin The Premier League Title Race With A Win Today



Liverpool started the game well. Despite the changes, the reds seemed fired up and eager to put right the wrongs of their previous games. Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo were causing the Fulham defence a number of problems, and it seemed only a matter of time before they went ahead. The first big chance of the game fell to the Colombian, Diaz, when a Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped cross found his head. The winger could only flick his effort wide however, and Fulham were let off the hook. In the 32nd minute, it was that man Alexander-Arnold who fired Liverpool ahead. A reckless Joao Palhinha sliding tackle resulted in a free-kick and a yellow card for the Portuguese midfielder, and a chance for Alexander-Arnold. The Englishman picked his spot and guided a fine curling effort past Bernd Leno and into the top corner. It was an excellent goal and a deserved one for the away side.

The Free-Kick Was Alexander Arnold’s Second Goal Against Fulham This Season

Fulham struggled to gain any sort of control of the game after going behind, but their best chance of the half fell to top scorer Rodrigo Muniz in the 40th minute. The striker found himself alone in the Liverpool penalty area, but his weak effort was well-saved and held by Allison Becker. The game looked as if it was going to sit at 1-0 to Liverpool heading into half-time, until Timothy Castagne hit. An Alex Iwobi cross was met by Muniz, who’s header bounced off of Quansah. It fell into the path of Castagne who slotted into the bottom-left corner. The half-time whistle was blown with the sides level again.

Diogo Jota Marked His Return To The Starting Lineup With A Timely Goal

​ Image via Getty

The second half took much the same shape as the first, with Liverpool dominating the ball and Fulham protecting their point. In the 52nd minute, the most unlikely of goalscorers struck to give Liverpool back their lead. A poor Alex Iwobi pass was intercepted by Harvey Elliott, who moved it quickly onto Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutchman got it out of his feet; and wrapped a sumptuous strike into the top corner off of the post. It was another fabulous goal, and a league first for Gravenberch. The midfielder hasn’t hit the ground running in England, but that goal certainly won’t have done him any harm. Wary of their defensive frailty, Liverpool responded to going ahead by slowing the game down to their pace, and keeping a firm grip on possession. They didn’t allow Fulham any sort of time on the ball, and looked a far more calm and composed outfit. A relatively white Diogo Jota got his first meaningful effort after an hour played, but his toe-poked strike was stopped by Leno. Efforts from Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz failed to extend the Liverpool lead, and as the half wore on, tension still remained. That was until Liverpool grabbed another, Diogo Jota with it. The forward latched onto a Gakpo through ball, and his low effort struck Leno and went in. Liverpool had been the better team and deserved their lead. After a lengthy VAR check for offside, Liverpool were 3-1 up. Jurgen Klopp made some substitutions and rested some tired legs, but Liverpool cruised through the final 20 minutes and were comfortable winners in the end.