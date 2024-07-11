Tigres vs America's Women LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champion of Champions Liga MX Femenil 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:00 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Tigres Femenil vs América Femenil live on TV.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tigres Femenil vs América Femenil live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Universitario. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
9:55 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Tigres Femenil vs América Femenil live online

The match will be broadcasted on Tudn channel, nu9ve.

Tigres Femenil vs América Femenil can be tuned in from ViX App's live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

9:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Tigres Femenil vs América Femenil match corresponding to the Liga MX Femenil Champions League Women's Champions League season 2022-2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Tigres Femenil vs América Femenil match on July 7, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 22:00 hours

Bolivia: 22:00 hours

Brazil: 22:00 hours

Chile: 22:00 hours

Colombia: 22:00 hours

Ecuador: 10:00 p.m.

Spain: 19:00 hours

United States: 22:00 hours PT and 00:00 hours ET

Mexico: 8:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 20:00 hours

Peru: 22:00 hours

Uruguay: 23:00 hours

Venezuela: 21:00 hours

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 7:00 p.m. 

Nigeria: 8:00 p.m.

South Africa: 8:00 p.m.

Australia: 8:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 8:00 p.m.

9:45 AM2 hours ago

América Femenil Statements

Angel Villacampa spoke before the match: "This situation is really important, I would like to say, enough is enough, leave my players alone, enough is enough, I'm very angry with this issue. I hope this is the last time, I insist, leave them alone, they are soccer players, they are sportsmen".

"I'm surprised by the laws here, it's not the first time it's happened, surprised, but I hope this ends, because not only for the players who are known but for all those people who are not seen and suffer the same and don't have the same support as a Club América, for example."

9:40 AM2 hours ago

Statements by Tigres Femenil

Milagros Martinez, Tigres' coach, spoke prior to the match: "A squad like Tigres' is certainly an eye-opener. Working with players of the highest quality, players who can be called up to the National Team at any time. The truth is that I'm very happy with the attitude, the desire and the willingness with which the players have arrived, and I'm also looking forward to coaching my first match.

"I think that in the end we as coaches have to adapt to the players we have, to want to do something with the players that goes against their quality or their conditions would be a mistake for us. We are going to make a team that wants to be protagonist we have it clear that the order also has between us."

"The adaptation, it has only been two weeks working with them, but I think it is going very well, I think that the days we have worked with them, the team has adapted well to the concept that we are introducing, the girls are very eager and excited to face this game, this Final". "I want to show my support to the player who is being a victim of this harassment... I know that we at the club have a protocol for this type of case. I hope that the laws are changed, modified so that this does not happen again."

9:35 AM2 hours ago

How does América Femenil arrive?

In the first leg, Villacampa's team lost at the Azteca stadium, so in this match they will be looking to score goals and reverse the complicated score, turning this bad result around. América will be looking to repeat the dose and return home with the trophy, but they are coming to a complicated place.

9:30 AM2 hours ago

How will Tigres Femenil arrive?

Tigres Femenil will be looking to keep a good score in this match and once again be crowned champions at home; Martínez's team will be going all out to win their first trophy in this new feline stage.

9:25 AM2 hours ago

The Tigres Femenil vs América Femenil match will be played at the Universitario Stadium.

The Tigres Femenil vs América Femenil match will be played at the Estadio Universitario, located in Nuevo León, Monterrey. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
9:20 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tigres Femenil vs América Femenil match, corresponding to the Liga MX Femenil Champion of Champions season 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Estadio Universitario at 10:00 pm.
VAVEL Logo