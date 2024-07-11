Tigres vs America's Women LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champion of Champions Liga MX Femenil 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Tigres Femenil vs América Femenil live on TV.
Where and how to watch Tigres Femenil vs América Femenil live online
Tigres Femenil vs América Femenil can be tuned in from ViX App's live streams.
What time is the Tigres Femenil vs América Femenil match corresponding to the Liga MX Femenil Champions League Women's Champions League season 2022-2023?
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 22:00 hours
Brazil: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 22:00 hours
Ecuador: 10:00 p.m.
Spain: 19:00 hours
United States: 22:00 hours PT and 00:00 hours ET
Mexico: 8:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Peru: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 21:00 hours
Japan: 21:00 hours
India: 7:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 8:00 p.m.
South Africa: 8:00 p.m.
Australia: 8:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 8:00 p.m.
América Femenil Statements
"I'm surprised by the laws here, it's not the first time it's happened, surprised, but I hope this ends, because not only for the players who are known but for all those people who are not seen and suffer the same and don't have the same support as a Club América, for example."
Statements by Tigres Femenil
"I think that in the end we as coaches have to adapt to the players we have, to want to do something with the players that goes against their quality or their conditions would be a mistake for us. We are going to make a team that wants to be protagonist we have it clear that the order also has between us."
"The adaptation, it has only been two weeks working with them, but I think it is going very well, I think that the days we have worked with them, the team has adapted well to the concept that we are introducing, the girls are very eager and excited to face this game, this Final". "I want to show my support to the player who is being a victim of this harassment... I know that we at the club have a protocol for this type of case. I hope that the laws are changed, modified so that this does not happen again."
