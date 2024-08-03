Morocco vs Colombia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup 2023 Match
Image: fifa.com

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
5:30 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Morocco vs Colombia Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Morocco vs Colombia live, as well as the latest information from HBF Park Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Morocco vs Colombia live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
5:25 PMan hour ago

How to watch Morocco vs Colombia match live on TV and online?

If you want to watch the game Morocco vs Colombia live on TV, your options is: Telemundo Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports App and Peacock.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
5:20 PMan hour ago

What time is Morocco vs Colombia?

This is the kick-off time for the Morocco vs Colombia match on August 3, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and TyC Sports
Bolivia: 6:00 hrs. - 
Brazil: 7:00 hrs. - Globo and SporTV
Chile: 6:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Colombia: 5:00 hrs. - Caracol TV, RCN Televisión and DIRECTV Sports
Ecuador: 5:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Spain: 12:00 hrs. - RTVE.es and TDP
Mexico: 4:00 hrs. - VIX
Paraguay: 6:00 hrs. - 
Peru: 5:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Uruguay: 7:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Australia: 21:00 hrs. - Optus Sport India: 3:30 hrs. - DD Sports and Fan Code
Nigeria: 11:00 hrs. - AfroSport TV 
South Africa: 12:00 hrs. - SuperSport Football
Japan: 19:00 hrs. - 
5:15 PMan hour ago

Ranking in Group H

1 - Colombia - six points (Two games played, four goals scored and one conceded)
2 - Germany - three points (Two games played, seven goals scored and two conceded)
3 - Morocco - three points (Two games played, one goal scored and six conceded)
4 - South Korea - Zero points (Two games played, 0 goals scored, three conceded)
5:10 PM2 hours ago

Referee Team

Referee: Francesca DI MONTE
1st assistant referee: Elena Mihaela
2nd assistant referee: Gomoescu Țepușă
Fourth official: Akona Zenith Makhalima
5:05 PM2 hours ago

Possible Lineup - Colombia National Team

Catalina Pérez; Carolina Arias, Angela Barón, Daniela Arias, Manuela Vanegas; Lady Andrade, Lorena Bedoya, Daniela Montoya; Catalina Usme, Mayra Ramírez, Linda Caicedo.
Coach: Nelson Abadia.
5:00 PM2 hours ago

Possible lineup - Morocco national team

Khadija Er - Rmichi; Hanane Ait El Haj, Nesryne El Chad, Nouhaila Benzina, Zineb Redouani; Sakina Ouzraoui Diki, Elodie Nakkach, Ghizlane Chebbak, Fatima Tagnaout; Salma Amani; Ibtissam Jraidi.
D.T.: Raynal Pedros.
4:55 PM2 hours ago

Declarations - Colombia National Team

"What happened against Germany was sensational but the team is calm and we are already thinking about Morocco, we haven't won anything and the World Cup is still very much alive."

Linda Caicedo, Colombia striker.

4:50 PM2 hours ago

Declarations - Morocco National Team

"Morocco's first victory in the World Cup is the fruit of all the work we did, we dedicate it to our country and to all Africans."
Ibtissam Jraïdi, Morocco striker.
4:45 PM2 hours ago

Called up - Colombia National Team

Goalkeepers: Catalina Pérez, Sandra Sepulveda, Nathalia Giraldo.
Defenders: Manuela Vanegas, Daniela Arias, Angela Barón, Ana María Guzmán, Carolina Arias, Jarelyn Carabalí, Monica Ramos, Daniela Caracas.
Midfielders: Diana Ospina, Lorena Bedoya, Daniela Montoya, Marcela Restrepo, Leicy Santos, Lady Andrade.
Forwards: Camila Reyes, Catalina Usme, Mayra Ramírez, Linda Caicedo, Ivonne Chacón, Elexa Bahr.
Coach: Nelson Abadía.
4:40 PM2 hours ago

Called up - Morocco National Team

Goalkeepers: Khadija Er Rmichi, Assia Zouhair, Ines Arouaissa.
Defenders: Zineb Redouani, Nouhaila Benzina, Neryne El Chad, Sabah Seghir, Rkia Mazrouai, Hanane Ait El Haj, Yasmin Katie Marabet.
Midfielders: Sarah Kassi, Elodie Nakkach, Salma Amani, Najat Badri, Fatima Tagnaout, Anissa Lahmari.
Forwards: Ghizlane Chebbak, Ibtissam Jraidi, Fatima Ghardi, Kenza Chapelle, Sakina Ouzraoui Diki, Sofia Bouftini, Ri Ayane.
Technical Director: Reynald Pedros.
4:35 PM2 hours ago

Key player in Colombia

One of the players to take into account in Colombia is Manuela Vanegas, the 22-year-old right back is currently playing for Real Sociedad (F) Club of Spain and during the group stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 has played two games, in which she has not been able to assist, but has already scored a goal, this one against Germany. One of the players to take into account in Colombia is Manuela Vanegas, the 22-year-old right back is currently playing for Real Sociedad (F) Club of Spain and during the group stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 has played two games, in which she has not been able to assist, but has already scored a goal, this one against Germany.
4:30 PM2 hours ago

Key player in Morocco

One of the most outstanding players in Morocco is Ibtissam Jraidi, the 30-year-old center forward is without a club and during the group stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 she has played two matches, in that number of matches she has not been able to assist, but she has already scored a goal, this one against South Korea.
4:25 PM2 hours ago

History Morocco vs Colombia

The two teams have not met on any occasion, so the match on August 3, 2023 will be the first meeting between the two teams.
4:20 PM2 hours ago

Actuality - Colombia

Colombia reached the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 after finishing second in the Women's Copa America.
  • Last five matches

Colombia 1 - 1 Panama (Friendly Match)
Colombia 0 - 0 Ireland (Friendly Match)
Colombia 0 - 0 China (Friendly Match)
Colombia 2 - 0 South Korea (Women's World Cup)
Germany 1 - 2 Colombia (Women's World Cup)

4:15 PM2 hours ago

Actuality - Morocco

Morocco qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 after finishing second in the Women's Africa Cup.
  • Last five matches

Italy 0 - 0 Morocco (Friendly Match)
Switzerland 0 - 0 Morocco (Friendly Match)
Morocco 0 - 1 Jamaica (Friendly Match)
Germany 6 - 0 Morocco (Women's World Cup)
South Korea 0 - 1 Morocco (Women's World Cup)

4:10 PM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the HBF Park Stadium

The match between Morocco and Colombia will take place at the HBF Park Stadium in the city of Perth (Australia), where the Perth Glory Football Club plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 1904 and has a capacity for approximately 20,500 spectators.
Image: hbfpark.com.au
Image: hbfpark.com.au
4:05 PM3 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Morocco vs Colombia, valid for matchday three of group H of the group stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo