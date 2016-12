2 Up Front Soccer Show

Simon is flying solo today as Baxter is out after the birth of his son! To celebrate, Simon brings in a true all-star line-up on the show. USWNT/WNY Flash forward Lynn Williams, Chicago Fire defender Johnathan Campbell and Managing Editor of The Equalizer Dan Lauletta all join. Plus, Simon fires off his thoughts on the Jurgen Klinsmann debate and many other exciting soccer news pieces.