Audi 2016 MLS Cup Playoffs: Seattle Sounders hopes hinge on Nicolas Lodeiro

Nicolas Lodeiro celebrates scoring against the Colorado Rapids. (Source: Lindsey Wasson/The Seattle Times)

The Seattle Sounders will be in Toronto on Saturday evening with a chance to win their first ever MLS Cup, but first must go through Toronto FC. After beating FC Dallas and the Colorado Rapids along the way, the final hurdle for Seattle awaits but their hopes may rely on midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro.

If Lodeiro can continue his post-season form, along with other factors, the Sounders should find themselves holding the MLS Cup aloft on Saturday night.

Lodeiro Leading the Way

Lodeiro has been superb for the Sounders this season and one of the league's best players since the playoffs began.

His four goals in five games have propelled the Sounders to their first MLS Cup appearance since coming into the league in 2007 and could prove to be the key on Saturday.

Since joining Seattle back in July, Lodeiro has proved his worth time and time again, playing a huge role in the Sounders' late season charge to grab a playoff spot.

More to Come From Morris

On the other hand, Jordan Morris will be a threat to Toronto's defense and should find himself with plenty of chances to become the hero. After scoring his first ever playoff goal in the first leg of the Western Conference Finals, Morris sealed a spot in the MLS Cup Final with the lone goal in a 1-0 second leg win.

Jordan Morris pounces on a loose ball in the box against the Colorado Rapids. (Source: Ted S. Warren/AP Photo)

He will look to add to his tally and cause plenty of problems for the opposition in order to cap off an excellent rookie season in Major League Soccer.

Seattle have been fairly good defensively, keeping three clean sheets in their five playoff appearances this season and a sturdy backline will undoubtedly prove crucial in the biggest game of the year.

The Sounders should be confident heading into Saturday despite facing a quality Toronto FC team. Seattle have one of Major League Soccer's hottest prospects in Morris, while Lodeiro's leadership and form have led the way this far.