McMahon: Moment of magic finally arrives for Seattle Sounders

Roman Torres wheels away in celebration after scoring the clinching penalty. (Photo credit: John E. Sokolowski/USA Today)

It feels like a lifetime ago that the Seattle Sounders were bottom of the Western Conference. As the confetti swirled around them while they hoisted the club's first ever MLS Cup on Saturday night, the casual fan could have been forgiven for forgetting the trouble Seattle found themselves mired in over the summer. When Sigi Schmid was finally fired, the club seemed further away from the MLS Cup Playoffs than at any other point in their time in MLS. Yet, here they stand, atop the mountaintop.

Heroes abound within this team. From new head coach Brian Schmetzer, who exudes the ethos of Seattle soccer, on to goalkeeper Stefan Frei, midfield maestro Nicolas Lodeiro and the brick wall that is Osvaldo Alonso, there are no shortage of names which the Rave Green faithful will never forget.

Frei, Schmetzer deserve special praise

On Saturday night, the two most worthy of celebration were Schmetzer and Frei. The goalkeeper was there every time that his side needed him, and there were a number of those occasions. He commanded his penalty area, distributed the ball well, and made save after save after save. No one who had the pleasure of watching them play Toronto FC this weekend will ever forget his save which denied Jozy Altidore in extra time. Though Altidore's header wasn't a bullet, its height, the fact that Frei had to scramble back across the face of goal and the stakes of the moment made it one of the finest saves MLS has ever seen.

All told, Frei made seven saves over the 120 minutes and had enough left in the tank to deny Michael Bradley during the shootout. Once it was all said and done, there was no one else the MLS Cup MVP award could go to.

While Frei's moment in the sun came last night, the man who must receive the most credit for Seattle's stunning second half turnaround is Schmetzer. He first became involved with the Sounders back in 1980 and has been on the coaching staff in some form since 2002 and was installed as interim manager after Schmid was fired. Some questioned the decision and whether or not he would be able to turn things around and get the Sounders into the playoffs. No one is questioning him now.

He imbued the side with a self-belief and will to win which they didn't have until then. With the addition of Lodeiro, an attack that had up to that point spluttered suddenly flourished. The team looked like they could beat anyone and everyone, and they did. They knocked off the US Open Cup and Supporters' Shield winners in the playoffs before beating the best player in the league on the road to win the Cup. Schemtzer deserves all credit he will get.

Lodeiro, Roman Torres earn special places in Seattle hearts

In 19 games with the Sounders, Lodeiro had eight goals and eight assists. Before his midsummer transfer, Seattle's was an attack bereft of ideas. He revolutionized the way they went forward, and even though he couldn't find a match-winning moment during the 120 minutes of open play, his contribution to this team should never be forgotten. The fact that he scored his penalty with aplomb should help with that.

There was no better penalty than the one taken by Roman Torres to seal the victory for Seattle. After putting in an incredible defensive performance over 120 minutes to keep a clean sheet, he stepped up with the weight of the city of Seattle on his shoulders. And he beat Clint Irwin.

Frankly, there are enough Sounders who have had an indelible moment this season that their praises could continue to be sung. However, merely congratulating them on their victory should suffice. Seattle Sounders, 2016 MLS Cup Champions. Who foresaw that.