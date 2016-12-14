Atlanta United make a big splash on Expansion Draft Day with draft picks and trades. (Source: @ATLUTD)

Both Atlanta United and Minnesota United were in action on Tuesday but not in the sense that many would think. They're yet to kick a ball as teams in Major League Soccer but both were fairly busy during and after the Expansion Draft.

A Busy Day in the ATL

Atlanta United received the first overall pick in the draft and the first of five picks for the club. With the first pick, they selected Donny Toia, a defender from the Montreal Impact. FC Dallas defender Zach Loyd came off the board with the third pick while the fifth overall selection came somewhat as a surprise with Toronto FC's goalkeeper Clint Irwin getting selected. Atlanta's final two picks followed a similar trend with Orlando City defender Mikey Ambrose and Sporting KC goalkeeper Alec Kann rounding out Atlanta United's draft.

Following the draft's conclusion, rumors began swirling in regards to the players drafted and it wasn't long before Atlanta United began to make moves. Donny Toia was sent to Orlando City in exchange for the protected first round pick in the 2017 MLS Superdraft (8th overall).

Next on the trading block was third round selection Clint Irwin, who was sent back to Toronto FC in exchange for defender Mark Bloom and allocation money.

The Future is Bright for Atlanta

The wheeling and dealing came after a busy few days for Atlanta United as they signed Paraguay international Miguel Almiron from Lanus for around $8 million earlier this week.

The signing of Almiron boosted an already impressive attack being assembled in Atlanta while Michael Parkhurst was acquired from Columbus Crew on December 11th, in exchange for allocation money.

Atlanta's offseason has been nothing short of remarkable as they prepare for their first season in Major League Soccer. An eventful day with the Expansion Draft, coupled with a busy start to December, has Atlanta looking ready to get things underway in MLS.