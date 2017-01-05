Bruce Arena names USMNT assistants

Bruce Arena names Galaxy assistants to his USMNT staff. | Photo: USA Today Sports

With the January camp around the corner for the US Men's National Team, Bruce Arena has named his assistants to help guide him through this process.

Galaxy assistants join Arena with USMNT

To no one's surprise, the former LA Galaxy head coach has named Dave Sarachan, Pat Noonan, Kenny Arena and Matt Reis. All were on the bench with Arena during his last stint with the Galaxy organization.

In a statement released by US Soccer, Bruce Arena said, "With the need to hit the ground running, it’s even more critical that we have a staff that knows the player pool, shares a philosophy on how we approach the game, and has knowledge and experience in the international arena."

He added: "In different ways this group ticks all those boxes, and we are already hard at work getting ready for the January camp and the World Cup qualifiers in March."

Arena, who is back for a second spell in charge of the national team, also noted that each member of the coaching staff has experience in both a coaching role and playing role. That could prove to be vital as 'The Hex' gets back underway in a couple of months.

Many of the regular names, mostly from Major League Soccer, will be in the forthcoming camp. However, one name could be interesting to watch if he is healthy: Kekutah Manneh. The Vancouver Whitecap could provide a different dimension out on the wing if he can put on a good showing in camp.

Manneh could be called into the January camp. | Photo: USA Today Sports

Upcoming friendlies

Before World Cup Qualifiers resume in March, the USMNT will play two friendlies at the end of January and beginning of Februay. First, the USMNT will host Serbia in San Deigo on January, 29th. Then, for the first time, the Men's National Team will head to Chattanooga, Tennessee to play against Jamaica on the 3rd of February.