Bruce Arena calls in 32 players for USMNT January camp

Bruce Arena will be holding his first USMNT camp since being named head coach | Source: Shaun Clark - Getty Images

Bruce Arena is in his second go-around as head coach of the United States Men's national team after former coach Jürgen Klinsmann was fired on November 21, 2016. This will be Arena's first look out the pool of US players before heading back into 2018 World Cup Qualifying in March.

Preparation ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifications

The traditional annual camp will be held in Carson, California, and the called-up players will gather together on January 10 at the National Training Center.

Despite all 32 players come from 15 different Major League Soccer clubs, since only players who are at off-season are available, this training camp will serve as a preparation for the next commitments of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifications next March which will see the United States take on Honduras and Panama.

Meanwhile, the called-up players will have the opportunity to showcase their talents in the upcoming friendlies which the U.S will play on January 29 against Serbia, in San Diego and on February 3, against CONCACAF rivals Jamaica, in Chattanooga.

''With games at the end of the month and the World Cup Qualifiers in March, this is going to be a critical time for us,'' Arena said in a statement to ussoccer.com.

32-men roster called up by Bruce Arena

From the 32 players, there will be nine players who already featured in a World Cup including veteran DaMarcus Beasley who is currently without a club having ended his spell with Houston Dynamo and eight players who were involved in the 2016 MLS All-Stars.

Stefan Frei of the Seattle Sounders received his first United States Men's national team call-up | Source: Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

Other notable players from the below squad are Stefan Frei, Seattle Sounders' number one and who is still in process of becoming eligible to represent the US, Keegan Rosenberry who has excelled in his rookie season with Philadelphia Union, Chad Marshall of the Sounders who last appeared for the national team in 2010, Dax McCarthy, New York Red Bulls skipper and Sporting Kansas City's pivotal midfielder Benny Feilhaber who is returning to the national team after an absence of two years, consequence of his fall-out with former head coach Jürgen Klinsmann.

All 32 players

Goalkeepers:

David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Stefan Frei (Seattle Sounders FC), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake), Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls)

Defenders:

DaMarcus Beasley (Unattached), Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United), Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders FC), Greg Garza (Atlanta United FC), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Taylor Kemp (D.C. United), Chad Marshall (Seattle Sounders FC), Keegan Rosenberry (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

Midfielders:

Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Jermaine Jones (Unattached), Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Kekuta Manneh (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Dax McCarty (New York Red Bulls), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC)

Forwards:

Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)