Exclusive interview with Jerome Kiesewetter and Justin Vom Steeg

Timothy Chandler, Fabian Johnson, John Brooks, Christian Pulisic and Bobby Wood. All these United States National Team's members are leaving a mark on German football, as they are spearheading their teams towards reaching their objectives, from clinching the Bundesliga title, to a spot in Europe ending with relegation battle.

Yet, German soccer is serving as a breakthrough to the big stage football for another pair of American players. Forward Jerome Kiesewetter and goalkeeper Justin Vom Steeg are currently in their rookie season at Fortuna Dusseldorf, in the 2.Bundesliga, Germany's second tier.

For Kiesewetter, this is his third club in Germany having had spells with Hertha Berlin BSC, the club with whom he started kicking the ball first and VfB Stuttgart, with whom he was featuring until last season. The German-born striker is also on the radar of the USMNT, as he was capped once under Jurgen Klinsmann. His debut arrived on January 31 2016, during the annual training camp, when he featured in the last 25 minutes in the exhibition match against Iceland. Afterwards, he was praised by everyone, including Darlington Nagbe and Klinsmann's himself.

Meanwhile, this is the first experience overseas for Vom Steeg, having been part of UC Santa Barbara last year, where he excelled in all his 20 matches, registering 64 saves and conceding only 25 goals. The California native will be striving to improve his level in Germany, the country which has produced the likes of Manuel Neuer, Robert Ron-Zieler, Kevin Trapp, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and others. He has been of the US youth squads from U14 till U18, and currently is the number one choice for the U20 selection.

VAVEL USA and Gianluca Lia took some time to talk to them and discuss their playing career, their thoughts about US soccer and also what are their future plans ahead of the second half of the league and also the national team.

Justin Vom Steeg is currently USMNT U20's number one l Photo: SBI Soccer

This is the first year for both of you at Fortuna Dusseldorf. How have you settled?

Jerome: ''It is a great environment and I was welcomed very well. Everyone was nice with me and I settled quickly.''

Justin: ''This is my first year as a pro and I required much more time to adjust myself, but everyone welcomed me well, so I feel pretty good here.''

What kind of difficulties did you face at first to settle in Germany?

Jerome: ''I did not have any language barrier having been born in Germany, and moreover, at the end of the day, it is just a soccer so it makes no difference for me.''

Justin: ''Without doubt, language barrier was a concern for me. Then, the physicality of the league, the speed, the tempo, the quality of players and much more. There is much work here. Also, the weather is completely different from what I was used to. In Summer it was great, but when November comes around, you ask what is this, because in California it is so different of course.''

Last year you were at Stuttgart. What went wrong for the team and why you did not have much playing time?

Jerome: ''I don't know what happened, but indeed we had a really hard time. Nonetheless, I don't want to talk about the past, as I want to concentrate on my current situation.''

Also, you are a great friend of John Brooks. How did he help you to reach this level?

Jerome: ''When I was younger, I was at Hertha Berlin thanks to him. I was playing with a small club and I really had no intentions in becoming a professional soccer player. Yet, he advised me to go to his club to see a bigger team and think about becoming a pro, and from then onwards, he helped me a lot through it.''

Many American players prefer to play in Germany. How come Germany is the number one destination for most of the US players?

Jerome: ''Without doubt, it is one of the best leagues in Europe and it is very attractive to come play here.''

Justin: ''Germany is really attractive, with lot of great supporters, great clubs and then in terms of goalkeepeing, they have some of the best goalkeepers in the world and when my agent found opportunities to come, I immediately decided to come here. If you want to become the best, you have to play with the best.''

How does goalkeeping training differ in Germany from the States?

Justin: ''In California we had lot of British coaches, therefore I had lot of British-type of training and drills. I learned to enjoy that as well. In Germany, I am training in new drills and I feel that I am really improving, and hopefully with this type of training I can become stronger. Nonetheless, in the States it depends on the region in which you are playing, even in terms of outfield players. For example, I know that at the Los Angeles Galaxy Academy, youth players touch the ball everyday while in other states, maybe they focus more on the bigger guys. For sure though, the attention to detail is much higher than in America.

Meanwhile, as a player, what do you think that is different from the training in Germany than in the States?

Jerome: ''I think more on the tactical and technical aspect, as the physique stuff comes alone afterwards. Also, that is why German football has improved because they focuse more on the tactical aspect.''

Christian Pulisic has suprised everyone in the Bundesliga. How would you describe him?

Jerome: '' I don't know him personally, but I saw a couple of matches of him and he did very well, and it is very inspiring.''

Justin: ''I played only once with him, when we were like 14. Some of my closest friends are also close friends him, but I have never made contact with him. Needless to say that it is impressive, at a youth age going to play against teams like Real Madrid, taking on world-class players and one thing that I admire from him is that he plays without fear as if he does not care.''

You have also played with Gedion Zelalem. How would you describe him as a player?

Justin: ''I was with the national team training camp recently with him. He is a very strong player, very composed on the ball. He is the kind of guy you know he is on the field because he controls the game, speeds up and speeds down the tempo, technical with the ball and very smart.''

Meanwhile, you were part of the Olympic U23 selection which unfortunately did not make it to Rio. One of your partner upfront was Jordan Morris. Suprised by his rookie season?

Jerome: ''Morris is an awesome guy, very humble and cool. Our chemistry produced some great games and to be honest, I was not surpised that he did so well, because I always believed in him.''

This time one year ago, you were part of the January training camp with the USMNT. How would you describe that experience?

Jerome: ''First of all, I had lot of respect towards the big guys like Michael Bradley, Jermaine Jones and Jozy Altidore. Then, when you start talking with them in a couple of days, you calm down. You still admire what they do in training and try to improve with them. Jurgen Klinsmann was a great motivator, he is a good guy but unlucky he is not there anymore. I think he will find another great club.''

Do you think that it was time to leave for JK?

Jerome: ''No, I don't think it was time to leave for him. Unfortunately, he lost those two matches against Mexico and the other one against Costa Rica, but sometimes you have bad games and that is soccer. It is always about the coach. Now we have to focus back again under the new coach, and hopefully we do much better.''

What are your aims regarding the USMNT?

Jerome: ''Currently, I just want to concentrate on the team, as the rest will come itself of course.''

Justin: ''It will be tough to replace guys like Tim Howard and Brad Guzan, but I aim to get into the team. Currently, there are some talented goalkeepers like Ethan Horvat who went in Belgium. Like Jerome though, I will work hard at the club and will see afterwards.''

Has soccer become attractive in the US?

Jerome: ''Yes, for sure but at the moment MLS is still not near NBA or NFL for example, but it has good chances in surpassing MLB for example. Yet, I think that MLS has developed and I am sure that within five or six years, the sport will become bigger and stronger.''

Justin: ''Definitely. You see cities like Chicago crammed with people watching soccer during the World Cup. I think the last time that something similar happened was during the 1994 FIFA World Cup. It is pretty cool that everyone is caring about the national team and you can also notice the support on the social media. Everyone is becoming passionate and wants the team to succeed and that is something which motivates me and Jerome. Obviously, things are a bit different from Europe. Whereas when we are younger, our favorite teams would be from NFL for example, in my case San Francisco 49ers, in Europe, their favorite teams are from soccer. As per MLS, I don't follow it closely, but I would acknowledge the development in its quality which there has been in recent years.''

Having been part of the college system, do you think that it is beneficial or not for US youngsters?

Justin: ''For me, I think the main focus in the youth system should be to improve the basic skills at a young age and then, when an individual has to choice between college or professional soccer, the decision would be more clear. In my case, my father was a coach at the University and helped me a lot in my decisions. As per why there are some MLS players who are retiring, I think you should take them case by case. There are certain guys who do not strive to become world-class players, so that is why on the other side, I think the idea of college is cool.''