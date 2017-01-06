Lukewarm offseason for the Portland Timbers

Timbers Head coach Caleb Porter had a rough season in 2016 | Source: Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

To say that the 2016 MLS season for the Portland Timbers was a disappointment would be putting it sugar coating it. The defending champions saw their season go crumbling down the drain with every passing week. The chance to reach the playoffs and defend their title continued to slip through their fingers with every game down the stretch, culminating in a terrible last week of the season. With a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League knockout round and a spot in the MLS Playoffs in their hands, the Timbers drew at home to Saprissa from Costa Rica to see them eliminated from CCL, and went belly up at Vancouver in a 4-1 no show to also see them miss the playoffs.

With a passionate fan base and an ambitious owner, the Timbers are the type of club who will always look to improve anyway they can. So far, though, the offseason has been lukewarm.

Darlington Nagbe staying

Now that it looks that Nagbe is staying, he must take the next step as a player | Source: USA TODAY Sports

The biggest story out of the Rose City was the status of Darlington Nagbe. It looked as if he was on the move to Scottish champions, Celtic with the teams agreeing on a 3 million dollar transfer fee. At the end, the salary offered to Nagbe was what killed the transfer and Celtic decided to walk away. Timber purest will love to see their highest profile player staying with the club. At 26, the Timbers should be getting a Nagbe who’s entering his peak years. This also means more than ever that Nagbe must take the next step as a player and really put the team on his shoulders. Far too many times he would disappear in games for long periods and look lost. Of course, he’s also one of the few players in MLS who has the ability to change a game with a little bit of magic that can turn the game in his team's favor. That will need to become more of a constant for the Timbers if they hope to return to the playoffs and if Nagbe hopes to stay in the national team setup after making the January camp.

Tico duo joining the Timbers

Roy Miller doing battle against his new team | Source: La Nacion

If you can’t beat them… buy them. Two of the three offseason moves the Timbers have made have come from Costa Rica as they bring in David Guzman and Roy Miller from Saprissa. The obvious observation is that they’ve brought in players they’ve played against and the question that is now asked, how expansive is the scouting for the Timbers? Both players add depth to the team who suffered their fair share of injuries last year, even though neither looked like absolute guarantees to be successes.

The interesting thing about these moves is that they really come a year too late. Last year, the Timbers had made it a priority to try and get out of the group stage of the CCL and try and defend their title. That meant having a bit more depth and ability to rotate players. Instead, they sold Rodney Wallace and Maximiliano Urruti, sent Dairon Asprilla on loan, and before his champagne-soaked jersey could dry from winning the MLS Cup, they also sold Jorge Villafana. You could say that the money offered for the players sold was too much to pass up, but where did the money they got for those players go last year? Neb Grabavoy? From the start of the season, the Timbers looked weaker than how they ended the year before.

Promises and problems

It doesn’t look like the front office of the Timbers are sitting in their Portland offices twiddling their thumbs. Owner Merritt Paulson would tweet (and later delete) a post saying the Timbers are going after a high-level DP player. To do so it will have to find a team to take Lucas Melano who has been an abomination in his two years with the club.

Timber Owner Merritt Paulson's tweet | Source: Twitter

The team signed him for an $5,000,000 according to SI. With a salary roughly at $760,000 for the 2016 season and a total of three goals in 31 appearances (including 27 starts) the Timbers paid Melano just over $253,333 per goal for last season (he also added five assists, so to lower the blow, $95,000 per assist/goal). The most likely buyer will be a team from Argentina, but it’s also likely that if they do want to move him, they will have to swallow a loss on the transfer as it’s hard to see a team paying the $5 million the team paid to get him.

Melano just hasn't reached the level the Timbers were hoping for | Source: Portland Timbers

The offseason so far has not been anything to write home about, there’s still three weeks before the team starts their preseason in Arizona and the Timbers could still have a few moves up their sleeves.