Three things to watch as US Men's National Team camp unfolds

Bruce Arena standing watch at training. | Photo: Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

With the US Men’s National Team January camp in full swing, here are some things to keep an eye on ahead of the friendlies with Serbia and Jamaica.

Goalkeeper battle brewing?

A few days ago, Bruce Arena opted to call in another goalkeeper into the USMNT training camp. He called in his former starting goalie for the LA Galaxy, Brian Rowe. Why could this be?

Was Arena not happy with the way his other goalies were performing during training? Is Rowe there just to provide competition?

The Galaxy number one is a solid pro. He commands the box well, organizes his defense to minimize shots against him, and has some great reflexes. If there is a knock on Rowe, it is that his concentration might not always be up to snuff.

New central defense pairing in the making

One of the two most dynamic centerbacks in all of MLS last year were FC Dallas’ Matt Hedges and Walker Zimmerman. Because of their stellar play, Dallas lifted the U.S. Open Cup and won the MLS Supporters’ Shield with the duo in the middle of the defense, they were both called into the January camp in Carson.

These new faces offer more than just defensive stability. Hedges, 26, stands at 6 feet 4 inches, while his partner in crime, Zimmerman, 23, is listed at 6’3”. The FCD pair can provide an extra wrinkle in set piece situations.

Familiar faces in the mix

With the return of Bruce Arena, a veteran MLS coach, there are some faces that have returned for another shot at making the USMNT.

One of those key names is the 24-year-old Juan Agudelo. Agudelo was one of those up-and-coming youngsters who looked like they had everything to make it overseas. He was quick, had the technical ability, was able to ride challenges in the final third of the pitch. But none of those manifested as he is set to enter his prime playing years.

Another face to keep an eye on is Graham Zusi. The Sporting Kansas City man has not been called into the camp to play as a winger. But instead, Zusi is getting another look as a right back. How is Zusi going to adapt? Is he defensive minded enough to track back after he bombs forward?

Graham Zusi back in action. | Photo: Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

These are just a few of the storylines that will be played out over the course of the camp.