Minnesota United FC announces Target as primary sponsor

Minnesota United FC's staff looks on during the MLS SuperDraft | Source: Minnesota United FC Media Relations

Minnesota United FC has announced that Minneapolis-based retail store Target will be the primary sponsor of the club's kits during their inaugural season in Major League Soccer. The announcement was made Thursday morning in a press release sent out by the club.

“We are proud to announce that Target, a great Minnesota-based company, will be Minnesota United’s first MLS kit sponsor,” said Minnesota United President Nick Rogers. “Target is making a major push into soccer in the U.S., at all levels, and the entire club is thrilled to have Target as a partner.”

Target also gets league sponsorship

While no specific details were released, the deal is heralded as a multi-year deal that will not only see Target as a sponsor for the club but also gives Target a major deal with Major League Soccer.

courtesy Minnesota United FC | mnufc.com

“We look forward to helping launch Minnesota United FC to the world and bring soccer to the Twin Cities, which has been Target’s hometown for more than 50 years,” said Rick Gomez, senior vice president, Marketing for Target. “Target has a long history of supporting our local teams and are proud to be part of Major League Soccer’s expansion into the Twin Cities this year.”

The deal with United will see the Target bullseye logo featured prominently displayed on the kits, as well as gives Target branding at all club events, including home games at TCF Bank Stadium. The exact design of the kits will be unveiled in late February, according to the team. United is scheduled to begin their inaugural MLS season on March 3 in Portland. Their home opener will be March 12 against the other expansion team, Atlanta United FC.

United finalizes coaching staff

United also made news this week with the announcement that head coach Adrian Heath finalized his coaching staff. Ian Fuller and Mark Watson were named as assistant coaches and Marius Rovde was named as goalkeepers coach.

All three coaches have MLS experience, as Fuller was an assistant for Orlando during their transition to MLS. He also was an assistant during the 2016 season, United's final NASL season. Watson is a former player for the Seattle Sounders, Vancouver Whitecaps, and D.C. United. Additionally, he managed the San Jose Earthquakes before joining Orlando City as an assistant under Heath in 2014.

Rovde brings over 30 years of coaching experience to Minnesota, including a stint in Seattle during their MLS transition. The Norway native also had an extensive playing career in Norway, Scotland, and Europe.