Houston Dynamo sign veteran forward Vicente Sánchez

Source: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images North America

The Houston Dynamo continued their rebuilding project today by signing forward Vicente Sánchez, originally from Uruguay. The 37-year-old veteran brings club experience from all over the world including a previous stint in Major League Soccer with the Colorado Rapids from 2013-2015, Liga MX, and the Bundesliga of Germany.

During his time with the Rapids he was coached by new Dynamo head coach Wilmer Cabrera. A benefit of this signing is that the forward is a naturalized citizen of the United States and does not take up a highly valued international roster spot. The club has already signed five international players this offseason and drafted another in Joe Holland from Birmingham, England.

Roster Depth

The move for a veteran forward brings depth and experience to an attacking core that is full of youth in Romell Quioto (25-years-old), Erick Torres (24-years-old), Mauro Manotas (21-years-old), and Alberth Elis (20-years-old). The Dynamo will hope that Sánchez can help guide and mentor the younger forwards while also having the ability to score some goals. A hole was left when Will Bruin was traded to the Seattle Sounders on December 23rd, 2016. The first game of the season happens to be against the current MLS champion Sounders and will be an early test for the rebuilt roster of the Dynamo.

Changes aplenty

With almost half of the roster changed and a new head coach, the Dynamo are hopeful that this season will be different than last. The sky is the limit for Houston in a league where one can be a bottom dweller one season and in the conference semi-finals the next, as seen by the Colorado Rapids from 2015-2016. Acquisitions from CONCACAF club teams such as Olimpia of Honduras and Monterrey of Mexico show the club’s desire to use players that have had success against MLS clubs in the region’s Champions League competition.

Fans and management alike are anxious to see the results of the many roster moves this offseason.