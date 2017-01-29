USMNT vs Serbia Live Stream, Score Commentary of International Friendly 2017 (0-0)

Refresh content

Currently, the Serbian league is in the middle of a long winter break. And because of that, their national team roster is made up of players from their own league. But the Serbian national team is on the rise, especially after their youngsters have been racking up major international trophies, including the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where they beat Brazil in extra time.

There are a couple of other names to keep an eye on as well in the first of two friendlies this week. Sebastian Lletget had a sensational 2016 campaign with the Galaxy and made the roster following a strong showing at the January campy. Juan Agudelo is back in the USMNT mix after some time away; he will have to show that he has what it takes to make it at the international level. Finally, Graham Zusi. He has been moved to the outside back position in the national team setup. How is he going to react to the change? Will his defensive qualities be good enough to merit a spot in matches that actually matter?

One name to watch on Sunday is the veteran Toronto FC striker, Jozy Altidore. Altidore, who is still only 27, will reportedly be making his 100th appearance in the red, white and blue jersey. He was in fine form towards the end of the Major League Soccer season and was one of the reasons why Toronto reached the MLS Cup Final. If it weren’t for Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei’s epic save, the Canadian club could have lifted the trophy for the first time. The one thing about Altidore, and this has been a knock on him, is that he needs to be consistent throughout the entire MLS season. But this could be the year he kicks that criticism to the curb.

There will be plenty of questions before kickoff. What’s the starting XI going to look like? What formation is Arena going to use? Are they going to be more stable on the defensive side of the ball? How good are they going to look in the final third of the pitch? That’s a lot of questions that need to be answered and they might not all be solved in this first friendly. But that is okay, because there will be a lot of work ahead if the US want to reach the forthcoming World Cup.

All eyes will be on Bruce Arena, as he is back with the USMNT for the second time in his career as a manager; the first stint occurred between 1998-2006. There’s one goal in mind this time around: qualify for the 2018 World Cup. And Sunday will be the start of that as the senior side takes to the field the first time under the former LA Galaxy manager.

Hello, and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of international soccer. Today, the US Men’s National Team take to the field for the first time in 2017 with Bruce Arena at the helm. They will take on Serbia in San Diego, California at Qualcomm Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 PM EST and will be shown on ESPN 2 or streamed online at watchESPN.