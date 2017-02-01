Julian de Guzman calls time on his soccer career

Julian de Guzman during his announcement l cbc.ca

Canada's most decorated soccer player, Julian de Guzman, announced his retirement in a statement he made Monday afternoon in Ottawa, the city of the club he was serving as a captain, Ottawa Fury FC.

''I never imagined I would come across a moment like this. I thought it would last forever, for the rest of my life,'' de Guzman said.

The Toronto-born de Guzman revealed that we will still provide his input to the USL side Ottawa Fury, in the role of assistant coach and assistant general manager.

''I've dedicated my entire career to Canada. This is the love of my life'', de Guzman concluded.

The journey of de Guzman

With 89 caps, de Guzman is the most-capped member of the Canadian national team since he made his debut back in January of 2002. He represented his nation in four FIFA World Cup qualification campaigns and also in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, where he made a name for himself by being selected twice in the Gold Cup Best XI in 2007 and 2009 and winning the MVP Award of the same tournament in 2009.

In between, he was also named Canada Player of the Year, an award which highlights his passion and commitment for his country.

During his early years, he was also a part of the U-20 selection which participated in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2001, held in Argentina, where unfortunately the Canadians packed their bags as early as in the group stage.

Julian de Guzman during his Canada career l fifa.com

De Guzman can also be considered as the player who put Canada on the soccer map, as he excelled at club level during his European adventures.

His first experience was as a youth in France with Oympique Marseille. But his professional debut arrived in Germany during his experience with FC Saarbrucken in the German second division. Afterwards, he became the third Canadian to feature in the Bundesliga when he joined Hannover with whom he went on to play 78 times.

Joining Deportivo La Coruna in 2005, he became the first Canadian ever to feature in the Spanish top tier and remained there until the end of the 2008/2009 season after collecting 89 appearances.

After that experience, de Guzman joined his native Toronto FC as the club's first ever Designated Player, and also the first Canadian DP in Major League Soccer history. During his MLS years, he played in 77 matches with three goals and 10 assists between TFC and FC Dallas.