USMNT: Lineup predictions vs Jamaica

The United States Men's national team before their game against Ecuador during Copa America Centenario | Source: Francine Scott - VAVEL USA

The United States Men's national team are hosting Jamaica in Chattanooga, TN, this Friday at Finley Stadium, 7:00 PM ET. This is Jamaica's first international friendly of the year as they are looking to prepare for the Caribbean Cup and they are also trying to win their third ever victory against the United States in their team's history.

Jamaica

GOALKEEPERS (2): Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Ryan Thompson (St. Louis FC)

DEFENDERS (7): Sergio Campbell (Unattached), Oniel Fisher (Seattle Sounders), Rosario Harriott (Harbour View), Kemar Lawrence (New York Red Bulls), Damion Lowe (Tampa Bay Rowdies), Alvas Powell (Portland Timbers), Ladale Richie (Montego Bay United)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Dwayne Ambusley (Montego Bay United), Michael Binns (Portmore United), Ewan Grandison (Portmore United), Omar Holness (Real Salt Lake), Kevon Lambert (Montego Bay United), Je-Vaughn Watson (New England Revolution)

FORWARDS (5): Cory Burke (Bethlehem Steel FC), Jourdain Fletcher (Montego Bay United), Owayne Gordon (Montego Bay United), Shamar Nicholson (Boys’ Town), Romario Williams (Atlanta United FC)

Players to Watch

Blake is coming off winning the MLS's Goalkeeper of the Year and will be looking to prove why against a very dangerous American offense.

United States of America

In last week's match against Serbia, the US tied 0-0 running a 4-1-4-1 formation, look for them to switch it up facing a pacier Jamaican squad.

GOALKEEPERS (3): David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake), Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls)

DEFENDERS (8): DaMarcus Beasley (Unattached), Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United), Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders), Greg Garza (Atlanta United FC), Chad Marshall (Seattle Sounders), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union)

FORWARDS (3): Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)

Players to Watch

Darlington Nagbe will be one to watch | Source: Mike Dorn - VAVEL USA

Darlington Nagbe is coming off an excellent showing against Serbia, look for him to stay in-form and potentially find the back of the net. Alejandro Bedoya's offensively minded game will benefit him and the team during this game facing a weak Jamaican defense.