New York City FC announce Maxi Moralez as third Designated Player

Maxi Moralez (right) will fill the DP spot left by the departure of Frank Lampard | Source: Gabriele Maltinti - Getty Images

New York City FC has announced the signing of Argentine midfielder, Maxi Moralez, as their third Designated Player. The 29-year-old midfielder joins the New York franchise on a three-year contract from Mexican side Club Leon and filling the final DP slot in the roster that was left behind by Frank Lampard at the end of the 2016 MLS season.

Speaking to NYCFC.com, Moralez expressed his delight to be joining NYCFC after a season at Leon that saw the former Atalanta winger struggling for game time. Moralez said: “When I heard of the opportunity to go to NYCFC, I knew that it was a possibility that I couldn’t pass up."

“I know that the league is growing a lot and we have a lot of great players – I’m looking forward to playing with players like David Villa and Andrea Pirlo who are two world-class champions who have achieved a lot in their careers.”

A wealth of experience

Maix Moralez with Atalanta in October of 2012 | Source: Giuseppe Bellini - Getty Images

A creative midfielder, Moralez is most comfortable playing as a right winger, however, the Argentine player is also capable of playing as an attacking midfielder and as a left winger if needed too.

Moralez also has a wealth of experience in some of the most hostile leagues in world soccer. The Racing Club academy product has played both for Racing and Velez Sarsfield in Argentina, and the winger also spent more than four years in the Serie A with Atalanta, where Moralez made more than 140 appearances for the Italian side.

Praise from the boss

Patrick Vieira also expressed his delight of acquiring the Argentine player to his MLS side, saying: We are really delighted to sign Maxi because he has a lot of experience at the highest level – he’s played in Italy with lots of game in Serie A and also most recently in Mexico – he’s a player who has a lot of talent and he’s going to be a really good addition to the team.

“Maxi is dynamic, he’s direct and he’s very good in one v. one situations. He can create chances and can score goals. He’s a really creative player who can make an assist – he can create something from nothing and I believe that our fans will love him.”