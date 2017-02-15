Canada U-20 roster for the CONCACAF Sub-20 Championship

Rob Gale will be guiding Canada U-20 team l Photo - Canada Soccer

There have been 20 players called up by coach Rob Gale, as Canada U-20 will start their CONCACAF U-20 Championship tomorrow, in Costa Rica which will serve as a qualification process for the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The team comprises five players from Toronto FC II,s one of the best academies in North America, two from Vancouver Whitecaps, precisely from Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 and the U-18 Residency programme and also from FC Montreal, the club that resides in USL.

Apart from those, Gale has also chosen players who are currently pursuing their youth careers overseas such as Liam Millar, who is currently with Liverpool and Kosovar Sadiki who also plays in England, but with Stoke City.

Four nations will qualify to the World Cup, which will be hosted by Korea Republic later on this year, which will run from May 20 to June 11.

Canada's commitments

The Canadians will be involved in Group A and they will open their commitments against rivals Honduras on February 17. Three days later, Canada will take on CONCACAF giants Mexico while they will wrap up their group phase commitments against Antigua & Barbuda on the 23rd of February.

Roster selected by Rob Gale

Goalkeepers: Dayne St. Clair (University of Maryland), Thomas Hasal (Vancouver Whitecaps FC U-18 Residency)

Defenders: Zachary Brault-Guillard (Olympique Lyonnais / France), Gabriel Boakye (Energie Cottbus U-19/Germany), Kosovar Sadiki (Stoke City U-23 / England), Thomas Meilleur-Giguère (Unattached), Kamal Miller (Syracuse University), Kadin Chung (Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2)

Midfielders: Liam Fraser (Toronto FC II), Diego Gutierrez (CD Palestino / Chile), Tristan Borges (SC Heerenveen / Netherlands), Dante Campbell (Toronto FC II), Aidan Daniels (Toronto FC II), Emmanuel Zambazis (Iraklis 1908 FC / Greece)

Forwards: Luca Uccello (Toronto FC II), Dario Zanatta (Heart of Midlothian FC / Scotland), Kris Twardek (Millwall FC / England), Shaan Hundal (Toronto FC II), Aymar Sigue (Penn State University), Liam Millar (Liverpool FC U-18 / England)

Canada's youthful roster hopes to leave an impact l Photo - Canada Soccer

Past editions

Mexico are the current champions and also the all-time leading champions of this competition, having clinched the championship thirteen times.

The tournament's first edition was back in 1962, hosted by Panama, with Mexico triumphing in the final against Guatemala.

The last edition, held in 2015, was organized in Jamaica where Mexico ended up on top of the podium after beating Panama in the final.

In the meantime, Canada won this tournament twice, in 1986 and 1996 and finished second in 1978 and 1984.

It's time to improve that resume.

Canada's past performances and present ambition

Gale explained how this competition will serve as an important test for this team but also to improve the quality level of the game.

"These are the tests you want for your players [because] you want to expose them to tough matches so they can learn as they develop towards the men's national team'', he said to Canada Soccer.

"At this level, there are no easy games, so it is vital that we get our moments right and they get the performances we need on the day'', Gale added.

Where to watch

Meanwhile, all matches from this competition will be broadcasted live on CONCACAF's Facebook page, with Canada against Honduras to open the competition at 18.30 ET (00.30 GMT+1).