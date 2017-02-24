FC Dallas brushes Arabe Unido aside in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals, winning 4-0

It was a night to remember for FC Dallas in the CONCACAF Champions League as they easily defeated Arabe Unido of Panama scoring four goals in the process. With this win, the MLS outfit is essentially into the next round of the competition as long as there is not a defensive lasp in the second leg.

Young designated player, Cristian Colman, opened the scoring on the half hour, scoring his first goal for his new club. Then, Kellyn Acosta, who scored a second half brace, and Michael Barrios rounded off the scoring for Texas-base side.

Home side takes first half advantage

Dallas' opening goal, thirty minutes into the contest, started off a bad pass from Arabe Unido goalkeeper, Miguel Lloyd. Walker Zimmerman, one of the most promising central defenders in the entire league, headed the clearance into space for Colman to chase. The 22-year-old striker let the ball bounce a couple of times before hitting it on the half-volley to take the early lead.

One more chance arose for the hosts before the halftime interval. Two minutes after the goal, Roland Lamah scuffed an attempt well above the crossbar.

Three goals scored in the second stanza

Dallas did not let up on the pressure starting the second half. Lamah was involved in the build up once more, getting into the box again, before having his shot stopped by the Dominican Republic international.

Kellyn Acosta scored the first of his two goals just ten minutes after the two sides emerged for the second half. Lamah did well to hold up possesion inside the area before finding Acosta on the edge of the box. Acosta hit his right-footed effort first time and found the top left hand corner which doubled his side's advantge.

Kellyn Acosta scored the second and third goals of the night against Arabe Unido. | Photo: CONCACAF

The home team took a commanding 3-0 edge four minutes from the end of regulation through another Acosta goal. He received the ball once more at the top of the box before he spun and beat the Arabe Unido shot stopper.

In the 73rd minute of the match, Javier Morales attempted to get his side's fourth goal of the night, however, he wasted his opportunity by blasting his shot nowhere near the target.

That fourth goal did eventually come, in second half stoppage time, which cemented Dallas' victory into the next round for good. Tesho Akindele danced around a couple of Arabe Unido defenders before finding Barrios. The 25-year-old Colombian then took one touch with his right foot before firing it past the helpess Lloyd.

Coming up

The second leg of this matchup will occur on Wednesday, March 1st, when these same two clubs will face off at the Estadio Armando Dely Valdes.