France vs Germany Live Stream Updates and Scores of 2017 SheBelieves Cup

The game will be played at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. It is available for streaming on the FOX Sports Go app.

That’s an important loss because Houara is one of France’s most skilled wide players and the key to the game could come from the flanks, where both teams generated most of their opportunities in their opening games, but also looked the most vulnerable. For Germany, the forward runs from outside back Isabel Kerschowski gave Germany some of their most threatening moments but also left their left flank vulnerable to counter-attacks. That is good news for France, who found joy on their right flank through young striker Kadidiatou Diani and second half substitute Elodie Thomis, whose service from wide contributed to France’s first goal against England.

Jessica HOuara (right) battles against Jordan Hobbs of England went home after the game for personal reasons and will not be back for the rest of the tournament | Source: Drew Hallowell - Getty Images

While France is likely to come out full strength to face the #2 team in the world, they will have to do without Jessica Houara, who returned to France for personal reasons and will not finish the tournament. Houara played all 90 minutes in the victory over England.

Germany and France are old rivals and while France has eked out wins or draws in friendly matches, Germany has the superior record in official competitions. While it may seem too simplistic to chalk their success up to a strong mindset, Germany has traditionally held a competitive edge over France, who, until Wednesday, rarely found a way to claw out a win under pressure. Germany will need that mental toughness to shake off their loss to the US and be a more dangerous team on Saturday. The France/England match earlier this week could point to a way forward for the Germans, when France, who started a number of young players, struggled under England’s pressure for much of the first half.

France should come into this match brimming with confidence. They came from a goal down in their opening game, scoring on the final kick of the match to knock off England 2-1 and deny the Lionesses their first win over Les Bleues since 1974. It was France’s first victory and first goals in four matches at the SheBelieves Cup, dating back to 2016 when they went home empty handed in both categories, including a 0-1 loss to Germany on a late goal.

Germany comes into this game looking to improve on their opening day performance, a 0-1 defeat to the tournament hosts, the United States. Perhaps feeling heavy legs (most players are in the middle of the German Bundesliga season) and the effects of jet lag, having only arrived on Monday, the Germans came out tepid and stayed that way, retaining their signature organization but looking uncharacteristically un-clinical in the final third, creating few out-and-out scoring opportunities.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live minute-by-minute coverage. Today’s first game sees Germany take on France on the second day of action from the 2017 SheBelieves Cup. The match is scheduled to start on March 4th at 2:15 pm ET, but we’ll have plenty of pre-game commentary and analysis from me, Willa Grefe, before then. Be sure to follow along.