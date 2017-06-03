Germany vs England Live Scores and Updates in the 2017 SheBelieves Cup

The match is being held in Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) Stadium in Washington, D.C., which boasts a 45,423 spectator capacity. The stadium has hosted the US WNT 9 times before today, most recently in October 2014, when the US defeated Haiti 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

Germany will be wanting to shake off their last two performances and gain more confidence as they prepare for the European championship this summer, which they, as current title-holders, are favored to win. The reigning Olympic champs have yet to score a goal this tournament and have only a point to their name. One area that has been a success for Germany is their player rotation. Perhaps because of their disappointing opening loss to the United States, Germany made eight changes to their starting 11 against France, getting young players important competitive minutes. Dzsenifer Marozsan has remained a consistent starter and for good reason; she has been their best and most dangerous player through two matches. One player in particular who will be hoping for a good performance is Mandy Islacker, who had multiple chances to put Germany ahead of France, including a poorly taken penalty that was saved by French goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi.

Ellen White celebrates her game-winner against the United States | Source: Jeff Zelevansky - Getty Images

That leaves it all to play for, so both teams can be expected to bring their strongest lineup. England have had a spell of bad luck, losing defenders Alex Scott and Casey Stoney to injury, but it hasn’t hurt them on the field, with Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze, and Laura Bassett keeping their backline secure. On the forward end, youngster Nikita Parris has impressed, her pace and tenacity causing problems for any team hoping to build out of the back. Ellen White has been effective off the bench as evidenced by her game-winner against the United States on Saturday. That upset means that England enters this game with all the confidence in the world, so look for them to use the athleticism of the likes of Parris to put Germany on the back foot and put the game away early.

After two days of action, the standings could hardly be more unsettled, with three of the four teams still in contention to win the tournament. Only Germany has been eliminated from the running, having only one point in two games. England, however, come into the final day of action as surprise favorites after upsetting the US 1-0 in Harrison, N.J. The Lionesses could steal the tournament from the heavily favored hosts by a victory against Germany if they get some help from France, whom England need to tie the US or lose by a number of goals less than England’s total goals scored. If Germany beat England, the cup will go to either France or the United States.

Hello and welcome to Vavel USA’s live minute-by-minute coverage. Today’s game sees Germany take on England in the penultimate match of the 2017 SheBelieves Cup. The match is scheduled to start at 4:00 pm ET, but we’ll have plenty of pre-game commentary and analysis from me, Willa Grefe, before then. Be sure to follow along.