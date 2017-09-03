PRO Referee assignments for Week 2 in MLS

With MLS Week One in the books, Week Two will take place starting on Saturday, March 11 with Real Salt Lake hitting the road for the first time this season as they travel to Bridgeview, IL to take on the Chicago Fire. The week will end with the LA Galaxy hosting the Portland Timbers at StubHub Center in Carson, CA.
Chicago Fire vs Real Salt Lake
Toyota Park (2:00 pm ET)
REF: Kevin Stott
AR1: Kyle Atkins
AR2: Peter Balciunas
4TH: Nima Saghafi
New England Revolution vs Orlando City
Gillette Stadium (2:00 pm ET)
REF: Jorge Gonzalez
AR1: Andrew Bigelow
AR2: Jose Da Silva
4TH: Alex Chilowicz
New York Red Bulls vs Colorado Rapids
Red Bull Arena (4:00 pm ET)
REF: Robert Sibiga
AR1: Adam Wienckowski
AR2: Richard Gamache
4TH: Marcos DeOliveira
Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC
Talen Energy Stadium (4:30 pm ET)
REF: Mark Geiger
AR1: Logan Brown
AR2: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho
4TH: Jose Carlos Rivero
Montreal Impact vs Seattle Sounders
Olympic Stadium (7:00 pm ET)
REF: Jair Marrufo
AR1: Corey Rockwell
AR2: Brian Poeschel
4TH: Geoff Gamble
Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew
BBVA Compass Stadium (8:30 pm ET)
REF: Chris Penso
AR1: Adam Garner
AR2: Nick Uranga
4TH: Daniel Radford
Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas
Children's Mercy Park (9:00 pm ET)
REF: Sorin Stoica
AR1: Claudiu Badea
AR2: Jonathan Johnson
4TH: Allen Chapman
San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps
Avaya Stadium (10:00 pm ET)
REF: Drew Fischer
AR1: Jeremy Hanson
AR2: Daniel Belleau
4TH: Alejandro Mariscal
Sunday, 3/12/2017
New York City vs D.C. United
Yankee Stadium (2:00 pm ET)
REF: Alan Kelly
AR1: Matt Nelson
AR2: Philippe Briere
4TH: Mark Kadlecik
Minnesota United vs Atlanta United
TCF Bank Stadium (5:00 pm ET)
REF: Ismail Elfath
AR1: Ian Anderson
AR2: Corey Parker
4TH: Fotis Bazakos
LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers
StubHub Center (7:00 pm ET)
REF: Baldomero Toledo
AR1: Frank Anderson
AR2: Eduardo Mariscal
4TH: Ricardo Salazar