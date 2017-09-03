PRO Referee assignments for Week 2 in MLS

Kevin Stott (left) will be the center referee for the Chicago Fire and Real Salt Lake game to start Week Two in MLS | Source: Victor Decolongon - Getty Images

With MLS Week One in the books, Week Two will take place starting on Saturday, March 11 with Real Salt Lake hitting the road for the first time this season as they travel to Bridgeview, IL to take on the Chicago Fire. The week will end with the LA Galaxy hosting the Portland Timbers at StubHub Center in Carson, CA.

Chicago Fire vs Real Salt Lake

Toyota Park (2:00 pm ET)

REF: Kevin Stott

AR1: Kyle Atkins

AR2: Peter Balciunas

4TH: Nima Saghafi

New England Revolution vs Orlando City

Gillette Stadium (2:00 pm ET)

REF: Jorge Gonzalez

AR1: Andrew Bigelow

AR2: Jose Da Silva

4TH: Alex Chilowicz

New York Red Bulls vs Colorado Rapids

Red Bull Arena (4:00 pm ET)

REF: Robert Sibiga

AR1: Adam Wienckowski

AR2: Richard Gamache

4TH: Marcos DeOliveira

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC

Talen Energy Stadium (4:30 pm ET)

REF: Mark Geiger

AR1: Logan Brown

AR2: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

4TH: Jose Carlos Rivero

Jair Marrufo will be the center referree for the Montreal Impact and Seattle Sounders game on Saturday | Source: Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

Montreal Impact vs Seattle Sounders

Olympic Stadium (7:00 pm ET)

REF: Jair Marrufo

AR1: Corey Rockwell

AR2: Brian Poeschel

4TH: Geoff Gamble

Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew

BBVA Compass Stadium (8:30 pm ET)

REF: Chris Penso

AR1: Adam Garner

AR2: Nick Uranga

4TH: Daniel Radford

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas

Children's Mercy Park (9:00 pm ET)

REF: Sorin Stoica

AR1: Claudiu Badea

AR2: Jonathan Johnson

4TH: Allen Chapman

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Avaya Stadium (10:00 pm ET)

REF: Drew Fischer

AR1: Jeremy Hanson

AR2: Daniel Belleau

4TH: Alejandro Mariscal

Sunday, 3/12/2017

Alan Kelly will be the center referee for the New York City FC and D.C. United game on Sunday | Source: Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

New York City vs D.C. United

Yankee Stadium (2:00 pm ET)

REF: Alan Kelly

AR1: Matt Nelson

AR2: Philippe Briere

4TH: Mark Kadlecik

Minnesota United vs Atlanta United

TCF Bank Stadium (5:00 pm ET)

REF: Ismail Elfath

AR1: Ian Anderson

AR2: Corey Parker

4TH: Fotis Bazakos

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers

StubHub Center (7:00 pm ET)

REF: Baldomero Toledo

AR1: Frank Anderson

AR2: Eduardo Mariscal

4TH: Ricardo Salazar