Montreal Impact vs Seattle Sounders Live Scores and Updates in Major League Soccer 2017 (0-0)

Montreal Impact 1, Seattle Sounders FC 2

Prediction: As both teams will be searching for the win, the Impact being the hosts will probably try to start on the front foot and stay on the front foot in their first home game of the season. This could play nicely into the hands of the Sounders who proved last season to be a very capable team on the break, especially if Morris can find space to run into behind the Impact's backline. The match should be a good one with plenty of opportunities and with the quality they possess, the Sounders should come out on top.

Leading the Impact on Saturday will be Mauro Biello while Brian Schmetzer continues to be the head coach of the Sounders. The referee assignments are also out with Jair Marrufo being the center official for the game and he will be assisted by Corey Rockwell and Brian Poeschel on the sidelines. The fourth official will be Geoff Gamble

Frei; Fisher, Torres, Marshall, Jones; Alonso, Roldan; Fernández, Dempsey, Lodeiro; Morris.

Projected Lineup: Seattle Sounders FC (4-2-3-1).

Bush; Duvall, Cabrera, Ciman, Oyongo; Bernardello, Bernier, Donadel; Oduro, Mancosu, Piatti.

Projected Lineup: Montreal Impact (4-3-3).

The match will be played at the Montreal Olympic Stadium in Montreal, QC on March 11th, 2017. The game will broadcast on TVAS or MLS Live and kickoff is set for 7:00 PM EST.

Simply put, this is a game that both teams will want to win. After falling to defeats in both of their previous outings, both teams will want to start their seasons again and for the Impact, a home win in their first home game of the season would help with that while the Sounders know that picking up a road win against a team as tricky as the Impact could set them in good stead for the rest of the season.

Seattle will be without the services of Brad Evans at the back but Chad Marshall and Roman Torres should be available to start again in front of goalkeeper Stefan Frei. The Sounders' defense will be looking to perform at a higher standard than they did against the Dynamo, so even without the services of Evans, his possible replacements Oniel Fisher and Gustav Svensson, should do a capable job if called upon.

The Sounders are also looking to bounce back after an opening day defeat away to the Houston Dynamo. The Sounders are always up-and-down on the road so the start, although disappointing, will not worry many of their fans as of yet. The return of Clint Dempsey was something that would have pleased the Sounders faithful and if last week's performance is anything to go by, Dempsey looks like he is well on his way back to full fitness. Combine that with the threat that the mercurial Nicolás Lodeiro possesses and the pace of Jordan Morris up top, the Sounders know that they have the ability to unlock any defense and win games with those three alone.

At the front is, of course, the fluidity and danger of their front three; Dominic Oduro, Matteo Mancosu, and Ignacio Piatti. Piatti in particular will be the focus of what the Impact will try and do in front of goal. After not finding the back of the net against the San Jose Earthquakes last week, the forward will be looking to rectify that and begin this season as he ended the last.

The Montreal Impact will want to have their home opener to be one where they show their intentions for the season and beating the reigning MLS Cup champions will be a great way to jump-start their season. The Impact will be glad to welcome back the services of Victor Cabrera and Wandrille Lefevre who have both returned from injury in time for this game. As veteran center back Hassoun Camara is out due to suspension, the expectation is that Cabrera will slot in for Camara and not much will drop off in terms of quality at the back for the Impact.

Welcome everyone to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of Major League Soccer this weekend. My name is Kudzi Musarurwa and I will be your friendly guide for this game between the Montreal Impact and Seattle Sounders FC in the second round of league matches this year.