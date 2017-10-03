Mix Diskerud loaned to IFK Goteborg

Mix leaves NYCFC after two years at the club | Source: Tim Clayton - Corbis via Getty Images

Nearly over two years since scoring the first goal in New York City FC’s history, Mix Diskerud has left the MLS club for Swedish side IFK Goteborg on loan until August 27th.

Diskerud had struggled for game time under Patrick Vieira’s tenure at New York City FC, and his future at the club was determined on March 2nd, when the club exercised their option to buyout Diskerud’s guaranteed contract, no longer making him a member of NYCFC.

Although Diskerud is no longer a part of the NYCFC squad, the club still own rights to the player, and his loan spell at IFK Goteborg will be partially paid by the New York franchise.

Diskerud in action against the Chicago Fire in 2016 | Source: Tim Clayton - Corbis via Getty Images

Due to a trade clause in the Norwegian-born midfielder’s contract, Diskerud could not be traded to an MLS based club.

Diskerud didn’t feature at all for NYCFC over the course of pre-season and after it was revealed that new signing, Maxi Moralez, would be taking the #10 shirt for the 2017 season, it was clear that Diskerud’s future at the club was over.

Diskerud was one of the first players brought in into the newly formed NYCFC in 2013, becoming the club's first #10, and scoring the club's first goal in a professional match in NYCFC’s inaugural MLS match against fellow newcomers, Orlando City SC.

Under Jason Kreis, Diskerud scored three goals and assisted another as City’s first season in MLS finished in an underwhelming 7th place. The following season, the appointment of Arsenal and Premier League legend, Patrick Vieira, saw the club take the next level, with Mix watching from the sidelines.

Diskerud only made 12 appearances for the club last season, and the US international last featured for the club in a 3-2 defeat to the Philadelphia Union in June of last year, as NYCFC went on to reach the semi-finals of the Eastern Conference playoffs.