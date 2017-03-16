PRO Referee assignments for Week 3 in MLS

Google Plus

Mark Geiger will be the center referee for the New York City and Montreal Impact game on Saturday | Source: Tim Clayton - Corbis via Getty Images

Week three in MLS is here and it is time to see who will be officiating all 11 games this weekend. New York City FC will be the first game this weekend as they host the Montreal Impact at Yankee Stadium and Mark Geiger will be the man in charge. The weekend will end when the defending MLS Cup Champions, Seattle Sounders, host the New York Red Bulls with Baldomero Toledo as the center ref.

Saturday, 03/18/2017

New York City vs Montreal Impact

Yankee Stadium (2:00 pm ET)

REF: Mark Geiger

AR1: Kathryn Nesbitt

AR2: Kevin Klinger

4TH: Robert Sibiga

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire

Bobby Dodd Stadium (4:00 pm ET)

REF: Jose Carlos Rivero

AR1: Corey Rockwell

AR2: Eric Boria

4TH: Marcos DeOliveira

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC

BC Place (4:00 pm ET)

REF: Ismail Elfath

AR1: Apolinar Mariscal

AR2: Mike Rottersman

4TH: Daniel Radford

Ted Unkel (far right) hands out a red card during the Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps match in May of 2016 | Source: Steve Dykes - AP Photo

D.C. United vs Columbus Crew

RFK Stadium (7:00 pm ET)

REF: Ted Unkel

AR1: Adam Wienckowski

AR2: Andrew Bigelow

4TH: Jorge Gonzalez

Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union

Orlando City Stadium (7:30 pm ET)

REF: Fotis Bazakos

AR1: CJ Morgante

AR2: Danny Thornberry

4TH: Silviu Petrescu

FC Dallas vs New England Revolution

Toyota Stadium (8:00 pm ET)

REF: Alan Kelly

AR1: Kyle Atkins

AR2: Anthony Vasoli

4TH: Younes Marrakchi

Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes

Children's Mercy Park (8:30 pm ET)

REF: Jair Marrufo

AR1: Eduardo Mariscal

AR2: Jeffrey Greeson

4TH: Chris Penso

Nima Saghafi hands out a yellow card during a match against Liverpool and Roma in August of 2016 | Source: Jeffy Curry - Getty Images Sport

Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United

Dick's Sporting Goods Park (9:00 pm ET)

REF: Nima Saghafi

AR1: Eric Weisbrod

AR2: Jason White

4TH: Kevin Stott

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy

Rio Tinto Stadium (9:30 pm ET)

REF: Sorin Stoica

AR1: Cameron Blanchard

AR2: Jeff Muschik

4TH: Baboucarr Jallow

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo

Providence Park (10:30 pm ET)

REF: Allen Chapman

AR1: Peter Manikowski

AR2: Jeffrey Hosking

4TH: Alejandro Mariscal

Sunday, 03/19/2017

Seattle Sounders vs New York Red Bulls

CenturyLink Field (7:00 pm ET)

REF: Baldomero Toledo

AR1: Frank Anderson

AR2: Gianni Facchini

4TH: Dave Gantar