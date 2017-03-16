PRO Referee assignments for Week 3 in MLS

Week three in MLS is here and it is time to see who will be officiating all 11 games this weekend. New York City FC will be the first game this weekend as they host the Montreal Impact at Yankee Stadium and Mark Geiger will be the man in charge. The weekend will end when the defending MLS Cup Champions, Seattle Sounders, host the New York Red Bulls with Baldomero Toledo as the center ref.
Saturday, 03/18/2017
New York City vs Montreal Impact
Yankee Stadium (2:00 pm ET)
REF: Mark Geiger
AR1: Kathryn Nesbitt
AR2: Kevin Klinger
4TH: Robert Sibiga
Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire
Bobby Dodd Stadium (4:00 pm ET)
REF: Jose Carlos Rivero
AR1: Corey Rockwell
AR2: Eric Boria
4TH: Marcos DeOliveira
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC
BC Place (4:00 pm ET)
REF: Ismail Elfath
AR1: Apolinar Mariscal
AR2: Mike Rottersman
4TH: Daniel Radford
D.C. United vs Columbus Crew
RFK Stadium (7:00 pm ET)
REF: Ted Unkel
AR1: Adam Wienckowski
AR2: Andrew Bigelow
4TH: Jorge Gonzalez
Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union
Orlando City Stadium (7:30 pm ET)
REF: Fotis Bazakos
AR1: CJ Morgante
AR2: Danny Thornberry
4TH: Silviu Petrescu
FC Dallas vs New England Revolution
Toyota Stadium (8:00 pm ET)
REF: Alan Kelly
AR1: Kyle Atkins
AR2: Anthony Vasoli
4TH: Younes Marrakchi
Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes
Children's Mercy Park (8:30 pm ET)
REF: Jair Marrufo
AR1: Eduardo Mariscal
AR2: Jeffrey Greeson
4TH: Chris Penso
Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United
Dick's Sporting Goods Park (9:00 pm ET)
REF: Nima Saghafi
AR1: Eric Weisbrod
AR2: Jason White
4TH: Kevin Stott
Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy
Rio Tinto Stadium (9:30 pm ET)
REF: Sorin Stoica
AR1: Cameron Blanchard
AR2: Jeff Muschik
4TH: Baboucarr Jallow
Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo
Providence Park (10:30 pm ET)
REF: Allen Chapman
AR1: Peter Manikowski
AR2: Jeffrey Hosking
4TH: Alejandro Mariscal
Sunday, 03/19/2017
Seattle Sounders vs New York Red Bulls
CenturyLink Field (7:00 pm ET)
REF: Baldomero Toledo
AR1: Frank Anderson
AR2: Gianni Facchini
4TH: Dave Gantar