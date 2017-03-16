Mexico Release 25-Man Roster

Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio during practive at UNLV in February 2017 | Source: Savid J. Becker - Getty Images Sport

Mexico has released a 25 man roster for their upcoming CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying matches against Costa Rica and at Trinidad and Tobago.

Mexican head coach, Juan Carlos Osorio stuck with a roster similar to his call-up in November to start off the CONCACAF Hex phase of qualifying. Missing from the roster though are Giovani Dos Santos, Hirving Lozano, Jesus Corona, and Marco Fabian. All who will miss the matches through injury. These does leave the possibilities of Jurgen Damm, Luis Montes, Elías Hernández, and, Orbelin Pineda to possibly make an impact.

Mexico's regulars return

All of the Mexican regulars appear on the list with Rafael Marquez, Hector Moreno, Miguel Layun, Diego Reyes, Andres Guardado, Hector Moreno, and Javier Hernandez making the spine of the Mexican team.

Chicharito Hernandez will look to tie Mexico’s all-time goal scoring record during these ties, while Marquez and Guardado continue to inch their way closer to Mexico’s top three in all-time appearances. Marquez currently has 136 caps while Guardado has 132, sitting 10 and 14 caps behind Gerardo Torrado who is currently 3rd with 146 caps.

Chicharito (right) will look to tie Mexico's all-time scoring record | Source: Jamie Sabau - Getty Images Sport





Full Roster

Goalkeepers:

Alfredo Talavera (Toluca)

Guillermo Ochoa (Granada),

Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul)

Defenders:

Nestor Araujo (Santos Laguna)

Rafa Marquez (Atlas)

Luis Reyes (Atlas)

Hector Moreno (PSV)

Diego Reyes (Espanyol)

Miguel Layun (Porto)

Carlos Salcedo (Fiorentina)

Oswaldo Alanis (Chivas)

Midfielders:

Jesus Molina (Monterrey)

Hector Herrera (Porto)

Jesus Duenas (Tigres)

Orbelin Pineda (Chivas)

Andres Guardado (PSV)

Jurgen Damm (Tigres)

Elias Hernandez (Leon)

Jonathan dos Santos (Villarreal)

Jesus Gallardo (Pumas)

Luis Montes (Leon)

Forwards:

Javier Hernandez (Bayer Leverkusen)

Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad)

Raul Jimenez (Benfica)

Oribe Peralta (Club America)