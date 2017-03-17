Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC Live Stream Result and MLS Scores (0-0)

In a few moments, we will share the initial lineups of Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs Toronto FC live score, in addition to the latest information that surges from the BC Place Stadium. Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

Prediction: This game seems set up for Toronto to capitalize on Rickett's speed, especially late on in the game as the Whitecaps tire because of heir midweek excursions. Toronto does have issues defensively which Vancouver can profit from but ultimately, the likes of Altidore and Michael Bradley could prove to be the difference in the game. I will go with a: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1-2 Toronto FC.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs Toronto FC Live Score

The head coach of the Whitecaps is Carl Robinson and Greg Vanney is in charge of Toronto FC. The referee assignments are also out with Ismail Elfath being the center official for this one and he will be assisted by Apolinar Mariscal and Mike Rottersman on the sidelines. The fourth official on the day will be Daniel Radford.

Projected Lineup for Toronto FC (3-5-2): Irwin; Zavaleta, Moor, Hagglund; Beitashour, Cooper, Bradley, Vazquez, Morrow; Ricketts, Altidore.

Projected Lineup for Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4-4-2). Tornaghi; Williams, Waston, Parker, Harvey; Davies, Laba, Jacobson, Techera; Manneh, Montero.

The match will be played at BC Place in Vancouver, BC on March 18th, 2017. The game will broadcast on CTV or MLS Live and kickoff is set for 4:00 PM EST.

This game usually has goals in it, with Vancouver coming out on top in a 4-3 away win against Toronto the last time the two teams met, so we can expect the same if the way the two teams tend to lose concentration periodically at the back is anything to go by. Vancouver may want the win more, however, especially after a disappointing 2016 and their slow start to the season so they could come flying out of the gate on Saturday.

Match Whitecaps vs Toronto FC Live Stream

The 3-5-2 formation continues to search for its groove this season for Toronto. Although Steven Beitashour could return this weekend to give the team more balance, width has been a major issue for Toronto. Beitashour himself and Morrow have not been great with their service from out wide and with Giovinco out, the creativity in the middle of the park will decrease, so both wing backs will have to sharpen up their crosses in they want to give Altidore the right service to thrive on.

Toronto will be on the road for the third straight game and after starting their season with two draws, one which was a 2-2 thriller against the Philadelphia Union, so they will want to find their first win against the Whitecaps. Jozy Altidore has started the season well and in the absence of Sebastian Giovinco due to injury, the US international will be the focal point of the attack for Toronto. Should Toronto choose to play on the counter, the pace of likely starter Tosaint Ricketts will cause the Whitecaps' backline all sorts of problems given the opportunity.

(Photo: @TorontoFC)

Paolo Tornaghi is expected to be in goal for Ousted and the backup goalkeeper will be tested against a very good Toronto offense. Couple that with the Whitecaps trip to Mexico during the week for the CONCACAF Champions League, and the Whitecaps will have to find a second gear to fight through the exhaustion of that trip to keep Toronto at bay.

Vancouver comes into this game after a collapse at the San Jose Earthquakes which saw them leading early in the game by two goals to nil, before the sending off of goalkeeper David Ousted and a subsequent collapse of concentration in the backline during the second half led to them losing them game 3-2. The Whitecaps will be looking to avoid a repeat of that against Toronto and will want their main striker, Fredy Montero to continue on as he has to begin the season. The Colombian striker has scored in all but one game for the Whitecaps since he joined the team and will want to keep his good form going against Toronto this weekend.

(Photo: @WhitecapsFC)

As Canada sees its first major game on a nationally broadcasted station, CTV, both the Whitecaps and Toronto FC will be looking to record their first three points of the season in front of the entire nation and those watching elsewhere in the MLS.

Hello once again to VAVEL USA's coverage of Major League Soccer this weekend. I am Kudzi Musarurwa, your host for the first all-Canadian tie of this season for this Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs Toronto FC live stream result.