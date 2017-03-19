Minnesota United FC picks up first MLS point with 2-2 draw against Colorado Rapids

Minnesota United FC picked up their first points of the season on Saturday night as they played to a 2-2 draw with the Colorado Rapids, though it came at a cost, as defender Justin Davis was issued a red card in the 70th minute, and as a result will be suspended for their next match.

Minnesota gets good chances early

Minnesota had multiple chances early in the match, as in the fourth minute Johan Venegas played a through pass to Christian Ramirez, but play was halted as Ramirez was called offsides. Ramirez had another chance 10 minutes later, but his shot from the right side went wide to the right.

Colorado notched the first goal in the 17th minute when Dominique Badji scored his second goal of the season off a rebound to put Colorado up 1-0. The next scoring chance that either team got was in the 35th minute when Minnesota’s Rasmus Schuler hit a shot from outside the box, but missed just to the left. Colorado followed that up with a shot from Badji, but he missed just to the right of the goalkeeper.

Miguel Ibarra chases the ball. (Minnesota United FC Media Relations)

Minnesota’s Collen Warner picked up the first yellow card of the match in the 41st minute, but the ensuing free kick resulted in nothing. Over the final few minutes of the half, both teams committed a few fouls resulting in free kicks, but ultimately there were no goals scored, though Minnesota had a chance in the first minute of stoppage time when Schuller took a shot but missed top left.

Second half starts with a flurry of goals

Minnesota came out in the second half and wasted very little time in scoring a goal, as in the 50th minute Kevin Molino hit a penalty kick off a foul by Williams to tie the match. Minnesota took the lead a few minutes later when Ramirez scored his second goal of the season, but just seconds later they gave up the equalizer to Marlon Hairston.

Minnesota lost Davis in the 70th minute due to a red card after a serious foul. Despite being down a man, United was able to make it through the rest of the match without allowing another goal, though they were unable to score a goal themselves, and the match ended in a 2-2 draw, giving Minnesota their first MLS point.

NEXT UP

Minnesota will look to pick up their first MLS win next Saturday when they travel to New England to take on the Revolution at 2 p.m. ET. Colorado, meanwhile, will play their next MLS match on April 9 when they face Sporting Kansas City, though they will next take the pitch on April 4 when they travel to Pachuca for the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals.