Maxi Urruti named MLS Player of the Week for Week Three

Maxi Urruti after the first leg of the Western Conference semifinals against the Seattle Sounders during the 2016 MLS Cup Playoffs | Source: Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

After Oscar Pareja called him one of the best young forwards in MLS, Maxi Urruti was named MLS Player of the Week after scoring a brace in FC Dallas’ 2-1 over the New England Revolution. He now has three goals on the young season.

Maxi's first goal levels the score late in the second half

Urruti got Dallas on the board in the 71st minute to level the score at 1-1. After he recovered a deflected ball at the top of the penalty box, he dribbled around Revolution goalkeepers Cody Cropper before firing a shot just inside the near post.

Just six minutes later, Urruti put the home team in front with his second goal of the game. He collected a long pass on the right side of the box and fired home his shot into the top corner of the net from a tough angle to give the home side the eventual game-winning goal.

His first brace of his career

This was the first time he has scored a brace in his career. When Urruti scores, Dallas is 9-0-2. His three goals on the season put him third best behind former Portland Timbers teammate Diego Valeri (week one player of the week) and Atlanta United FC’s Josef Martinez (week two player of the week).

Dallas plays a midweek game the first week of April as they have to travel to face Pachuca in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals. Dallas is up 2-1 on aggregate after their home win on March 15.

They will have a quick turnaround as they return to MLS action on April 8 against expansions side Minnesota United FC. Dallas will look to make it four games unbeaten on the young season.

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by a panel of journalists from NASR. The group consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.