New England Revolution begin home campaign by putting five past Minnesota United

INCIDENTS: Major League Soccer match played between New England Revolution and Minnesota United. The match was played at Gillette Stadium, 11,571 spectators.

Juan Agudelo netted a brace as the New England Revolution picked up their first win of the new season by beating Minnesota United 5-2 at Gillette Stadium.

The midfielder opened the scoring inside the first four minutes, but the visitors found themselves level on 15 minutes when Collen Warner found the net.

Kei Kamara, Lee Nguyen, from the penalty spot, and Agudelo pressed home the hosts’ advantage to hand the Revs a convincing half-time lead.

Brent Kallman pulled a goal back for the Loons, however, Chris Tierney slotted a penalty home four minutes later to earn New England a crucial three points – which lifts them up off the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Agudelo celebrates opener against Minnesota (Photo: Chris Aduama/aduamaphotography.com)

Agudelo breaks deadlock inside four minutes

Minnesota picked up their first point as an MLS franchise last week, but found themselves behind to an early goal for the fourth consecutive game.

Tierney’s delivery into the area was met by the head of the unmarked Agudelo, who found the bottom corner with ease.

The hosts had a chance to double their lead on 10 minutes when Agudelo blazed over from a good position, and the Revs were made to rue that missed chance as the visitors levelled within minutes.

Benjamin Angoua’s tackle deflected off teammate Scott Caldwell, and the ball broke for Minnesota’s Warner, who buried his shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

However, the visitors’ celebrations didn’t last long as they found themselves behind once again within six minutes.

Kamara netted New England's second goal (Photo: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)

New England run rampant in first half

Lee Nguyen latched onto Diego Fagúndez’s through ball and crossed low for Kamara, who tapped home unmarked at the back post.

New England doubled their advantage from the penalty spot just after the half-hour mark when Vadim Demidov tripped up Agudelo in the area. Nguyen stepped up and found the bottom corner, slotting the ball past former teammate Bobby Shuttleworth in the Minnesota goal.

The hosts were certainly enjoyed themselves in their first home game of the season, and they found a fourth goal four minutes before half-time.

Fagúndez played the ball out wide to Agudelo, who cut back inside past a defender before unleashing his shot into the bottom corner – beating the ‘keeper at his near post.

Kallman pulled a goal back just after half-time (Photo: AP)

Minnesota pull one back before Tierney scores penalty

United came out after the break and managed to pull a goal back inside the first four minutes of the second-half. Mohammed Saeid’s free-kick was touched by the outstretched leg of a Revolution defender, and the ball broke for Kallman, who made no mistake with the finish from close range.

For the second time in the game, Minnesota went and conceded straight after scoring, as the Revs managed to convert a spot-kick once again.

Fagúndez was brought down in the area and Tierney stepped up and lashed the penalty into the roof of Shuttleworth’s net.

Kevin Venegas’ scuffed shot fell into the path of Christian Ramirez just after the hour mark, and the forward drew a fine save out of Cody Cropper.

New England could have added a sixth goal six minutes from the end, but Femi Hollinger-Janzen’s cross could only be diverted inches wide by Teal Bunbury.

Minnesota play host to Real Salt Lake next Saturday, while the Revolution travel to face the Portland Timbers.