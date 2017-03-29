USA earns hard-fought point against Panama on the road

In an atypical CONCACAF match, the United States came away with a valuable point at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez, drawing Panama 1-1.

This results leaves the US Men’s National Team in a prime position for qualifying to the 2018 World Cup. They currently sit in fourth, good enough for a playoff spot with an Asian side, and one adrift of Panama, who occupy the final automatic qualification spot.

With injuries and Jermaine Jones coming back from suspension, Bruce Arena made a couple of changes to his starting lineup.

The first one was the obvious one: Jones replaced the injured Sebastian Lletget in the middle of the park. Then in defense, Graham Zusi replaced Geoff Cameron at right back and Tim Ream slotted in for John Anthony Brooks in the center part of the defense.

A dull affair leads to two goals

Not matched had happened in the game until the 39th minute.

Christian Pulisic made a fantastic move to set up Clint Dempsey for the first half lead. Pulisic, who is still only 18, won the ball after battling a Panamanian defender before pulling off a couple of cutbacks inside the area. Then, he played a deft little pass back towards Dempsey who finished the move with ease.

Christian Pulisic was the lone bright spot for the US Men's National Team in an otherwise dull night in Panama. | Photo: US Soccer

Right before the end of the first 45 minutes, Panama leveled the score up at one all.

A long throw in and bad defending from the USMNT resulted in the two sides splitting the points at the Rommel Fernandez.

The throw in confused the US defenders lined up in the box. And while the visiting country had the height advantage, Gabriel Gomez beat Tim Howard with his right foot from close range

Tim Howard, though, did come up big in the second half to deny Panama the go-ahead goal.

On the hour mark, Gabriel Torres’ deflected header fell into space for Alberto Quintero to latch to. Quintero hit his shot first time, but the Colorado Rapids goalkeeper came off his line to make a spectacular save.

There is still a long way to go in the Hexagonal, but gaining four points in their previous two matches is definitely a step in the right direction.

Coming up next

World Cup Qualifying resumes in June after the European seasons have come to a close.

The USA will have two big games, which include a home bout with Trinidad and Tobago trip to the Azteca to take on vaunted Mexico in an extremely hostile environment. Panama, meanwhile will face Costa Rica on the road before welcoming in Honduras to Rommel Fernandez.