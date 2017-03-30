Toronto FC vs Sporting Kansas City Live Stream Updates and Results in 2017 MLS (0-0)

Prediction: Toronto are very hard to beat at home, losing just two of their last nine games at home and they will want that streak to continue on into this season. Sporting has also struggled away from home, winning only one of their last 16 games away from home. It's all set up for a Toronto win and unless Sporting spring a few surprises on Toronto, expect a home win here.

Greg Vanney is the head coach of Toronto FC while Peter Vermes is his counterpart for Sporting KC. The referee assignments see Alan Kelly as the center official and he will be assisted by Matthew Nelson and Logan Brown on the sidelines. The fourth official on the day will be Silviu Petrescu.

Projected Line for Sporting KC (4-3-3): Melia; Zusi, Besler, Opara, Sinovic; Espinoza, Sanchez, Feilhaber; Medranda, Dwyer, Fernandes.

Projected Lineup for Toronto FC (3-5-2): Bono; Zavaleta, Moor, Hagglund; Beitashour, Cooper, Bradley, Osorio, Morrow; Giovinco, Altidore.

The match will be played at BMO Field in Toronto, ON on March 30th, 2017. The game will broadcast on FS1 or TSN and kickoff is set for 7:30 PM EST.

Where they have struggled is at the top. Dom Dwyer has had a slow start to the season and hasn't managed to find the back of the net yet. Which means that most of the attacking impetus has fallen onto the shoulders of midfielder Benny Feilhaber. Feilhaber is questionable for this game with a thigh injury and if he is unable to go come game time on Friday night, Sporting will have a sizable gap in midfield and in creativity to fill.

Sporting Kansas City is coming into this game with the same form as Toronto. After two consecutive draws, the away side picked up their first win of the season in the last round of matches with a 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes. The key strength for Sporting during their first three games has been the strength of their backline. Led by defender Matt Besler, the defense has only conceded one goal so far in their campaign and have kept the number of shots that their goalkeeper has had to face to a minimum. That backline also included the re-moulding of Graham Zusi from a right winger to a right back so even with his inexperience in that position, the Sporting defense has remained positive for the team.

Toronto's main struggle so far this season as a lack of fluency in their play. With the quality they have going forward, their play has been sloppy and uninspired which has limited service to the likes of Altidore and Giovinco. They will need to improve on that if they expect to pick up another win in front of their fans in the first home game of the season.

Toronto FC has begun to find their groove once again after a solid 2-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC last time out, and even though for most of that match, it seemed as though the game would end in a draw, Toronto made the necessary changes to win. This was also without the presence of Sebastian Giovinco who missed the game due to injury but will be back for this clash with Sporting on Friday night. Toronto also expects the likes of Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley, and Armando Cooper all back from international duty without any injuries to report of. Along with Giovinco, Toronto has a very formidable front line that will test the resolve of any defense in the league.

Welcome back to VAVEL USA's coverage of Major League Soccer this weekend. I'm Kudzi Musarurwa, bringing you this match-up between Toronto FC and Sporting Kansas City.