Seattle Sounders FC vs Atlanta United FC Live Stream Updates and Results in 2017 MLS (0-0)

Prediction: The loss of Martinez will certainly hurt Atlanta in attack as he has been in red-hot form. That means that Jones will have to have a massive performance against a very sturdy Seattle backline led by Marshall. If I had to pick a winner, it would be Seattle due to the quality they have all over the field and because they will be at home.

Brian Schmetzer is the head coach of the Sounders while Tata Martino is his counterpart for Atlanta United. The referee assignments see Robert Sibiga as the center official and he will be assisted by Matthew Nelson and Apolinar Mariscal on the sidelines. The fourth official on the day will be Drew Fischer.

Projected Line for Atlanta United FC (4-2-3-1): Kann; Mears, Parkhurst, Pirez, Garza; Carmona, Larentowicz; Villalba, Almiron, Yamil Asad; Jones.

Projected Lineup for Toronto FC (4-2-3-1): Frei; Svensson, Torres, Marshall, Jones; Roldan, Alonso; Lodeiro, Dempsey, Shipp; Morris.

The match will be played at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on March 30th, 2017. The game will broadcast on FS1 or TSN2 and kickoff is set for 10:30 PM EST.

Both teams will have to battle fatigue brought on by traveling during the international break and if either team is not fully up to fitness by the time the first whistle blows, that team will be blown away by the sheer quality that their opponent has in its ranks.

Martinez may be out but Miguel Almiron and Carlos Carmona are in good form as well and have shown capabilities of being able to unlock defenses at will. Seattle's midfield will have to keep a close eye on those two players as they can change games in an instant and have proven so in Atlanta's three previous wins in three games played.

Atlanta United are also suffering from losing key players to injury, most notably striker Josef Martinez who has been scoring goals for fun in his first MLS season. That loss will hurt Atlanta who tend to play quickly and with shorter passes that Martinez usually latches onto the end of. Kenwyn Jones is expected to fill in for Martinez but he poses a different threat altogether as he is more of a target man to try and ping crosses towards. This could play right into Seattle's hands who, with the likes of Roman Torres and Chad Marshall usually have no problems dealing with crosses.

The one flaw in that plan is the injury to Fisher which he suffered during that match against the Red Bulls. The right-back is still out with that thigh injury and although Gustav Svensson is a capable replacement, he does not offer the same threat going forward that Fisher does. The Sounders will have to try and compensate for that loss by giving their forwards more license to roam, which could give Atlanta's offense free to counter quickly into that space.

The Seattle Sounders are coming off a big 3-1 win against a very good New York Red Bulls side and the momentum seems to have shifted for the current MLS Cup champions after a loss and a draw in their first two games of the season. At the heart of that win was the play of both full-backs, Oniel Fisher and Joevin Jones with Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris causing the Red Bulls defense fits all match long. Even with the potential wear that players will have from playing with their national teams, Seattle will be hard-pressed to drop players in really good form at the moment and will probably start these players in a bid to keep their momentum going in the MLS.

Welcome back to VAVEL USA's coverage of Major League Soccer this weekend. I'm Kudzi Musarurwa, on deck for the first ever meeting between Seattle Sounders FC and Atlanta United FC.