Romell Quioto injury sidelines striker for 2-4 weeks

Honduras forward Romell Quioto out for about a month. | Photo: Getty Images

The Houston Dynamo will be missing a vital piece of their attack for the upcoming weeks due to an injury suffered by Romell Quioto. The striker suffered a left shoulder dislocation while on International duty for his native Honduras. It occurred when Quioto landed awkwardly during the World Cup Qualifying match against the United States on Friday night.

Houston will be without their leading goal scorer for up to 2-4 weeks as he begins rehabilitation in an attempt to return to the field as quickly as possible. The Dynamo will hope to have him fit and ready to go by the April 22nd home game against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Impact on the Team

Quioto has been a marvel for the Houston Dynamo attack and he will surely be missed. The striker has made an immediate impact since joining the team in the summer. His lightning quick pace and finishing ability have put him on the score sheet for every game thus far this season. Replacing him will be no easy task, but there are still options available for Dynamo head coach Wilmer Cabrera. The most likely candidate is Colombian striker, Mauro Manotas.

Mauro Manotas has seen very little of the pitch this season, but his performances for the Dynamo last season offer a glimmer of hope. The end of last season saw him score six goals in a span of five matches, including the sixth hat trick in Dynamo history against the Portland Timbers.

Manotas will look to step up and show that he is just as capable of putting the ball in the net this season. The Dynamo will look to continue a positive season this Saturday at home against the New York Red Bulls. Perhaps there we will begin to see the impact Quioto’s injury will have.