Toronto FC and Sporting Kansas City play to 0-0 draw in rainy conditions

The wet conditions at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada were always going to make things difficult. And that proved to be the case for both Toronto FC and the visiting Sporting Kansas City as they played to a 0-0 draw in the rain.

Hosts controlled first 45 minutes

One of the better moves of the entire half occurred in the opening 10 minutes of the match. Toronto started with the ball out on the left side of the pitch and used multiple people to pass the ball to the other side. There was a great low diagonal ball aimed towards the far corner, but was hit just a bit too hard as Giovinco could not get on the end of the delivery.

Toronto were the dominate side early in the proceedings and created a couple of half-chances through Jonathan Osorio.

With 20 minutes gone, Osorio ran onto a ball in space, created by a slick turn and pass from Raheem Edwards and Giovinco, but slashed his effort way wide of the target.

Five minutes later, Toronto and Greg Vanney were forced to make an early substitution as Clint Irwin was forced to end his night early. Young Alex Bono came on to replace him and performed well in difficult circumstance.

Later in the opening half, Osorio was in a better position to find the back of the net from a closer range, though he once again failed to test Tim Melia.

Even second half split the points

Dom Dwyer could have given his side the advantage early in the second half after a bad give away by Michael Bradley near the box. Dwyer’s effort, however, was struck straight at the substitute goalkeeper, Alex Bono in the 53rd minute.

The diminutive Italian had a golden opportunity to claim the lead for Toronto right before the hour mark. He stood over a free kick, struck the ball brilliantly, but it struck off the crossbar to keep things level at zero.

Soony Saad slid through the Toronto defense before finding Gerso Fernandes out wide. The 26-year-old cut back towards the middle of the area and hit a rocket of a shot straight at Bono.

It’s always tough coming into rainy conditions after the starting goalkeeper goes down injured. But Bono played well enough, coming up with a couple of good saves, to give his side a point.

This result leaves Toronto in fifth in the east on six points after picking up one win and three draws to maintain their unbeaten start. Sporting Kansas City have also still not picked up a defeat and are on six points as well in fifth out west.

Coming up

Toronto FC welcome in the expansion side Atlanta United FC next Saturday night while Sporting KC have the following weekend off.