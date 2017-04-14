Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC preview: New York City looking for first road win

New York City FC will travel to face Eastern Conference opponents in the Philadelphia Union on Friday. New York City will look to win their first away game of 2017 as Philadelphia will target their first win of the season home or away. Both sides will be disappointed with the start to each of their seasons and will hope to improve things on Friday.

Team News

New York City FC: For the first time this season New York City will travel with a fully fit squad. In previous weeks, Mikey Lopez was previously injured after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his ankle in January. First-round draft pick Jonathan Lewis also missed New York City's most recent game against DC United with a hip flexor injury.

New York City also has no suspended players and will have their entire roster at their disposal for the first time this season.

Philadelphia Union: Maurice Edu will continue to be sidelined with the same ankle injury which has kept him out all season. Joshua Yaro's shoulder injury will also see him miss yet another game after having surgery in February. Goalkeeper John McCarthy will miss time as well with a concussion.

Key Facts

New York City and Philadelphia have an identical record of 2-2-1 when facing off in MLS play against each other. Philadelphia picked up three points last time New York City traveled to Talen Energy Stadium in a 2-0 win with goals from Chris Pontius and C.J. Sapong.

Philadelphia's Andre Blake has one clean sheet in his two career starts vs New York City and will hope to double that on Friday. In between the other goalposts, Sean Johnson is likely to start and tends to struggle vs the Philadelphia side as he has a 58.3 save percentage vs them, his second worst against any MLS club. New York City will hope Philadelphia's recent form at home will keep up as they have just one win in their last nine home games (1-5-3).

What To Watch For

Patrick Vieira intends to stick with the 3-4-3 | Source: Anabelle Madho - VAVEL

New York City manager, Patrick Vieira made it very clear that he intends to stick with his new 3-4-3 system and thinks the team can improve under it. Last week Vieira made a change in his XI for the first time in the 2017 MLS season starting Frederic Brillant instead of Ethan White. This allowed for the boys in blue to test out the new 3-4-3 system and the problems were evident. Vieira was upset with Jack Harrison and Ronald Matarrita's positioning when his side was in possession.

Philadelphia, however, may want to think about making changes as they remain winless in 2017 and need a new look if they want things to change.

Both sides would like to pick up three points this weekend as they are both upset with how their season has started. It would be Philadelphia's first win of the season as they have started the season winless in their opening five games (0-3-2). It would also be New York City's first road win if they manage to pick up three points on Friday.