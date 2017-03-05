Jack Harrison wins MLS Player of the Week

Jack Harrison celebrates his second goal of the game | Photo: NYCFC

Jack Harrison picked up two goals that helped his New York City FC side pick up three points against a tough Columbus Crew side. The 20-year-old Manchester United product opened the scoring just eight minutes into the game. The ball came to the English kid after some great play from City's newest DP signing Maxi Moralez and he delivered a beautifully executed chip over Columbus keeper Zach Steffen.

Jack's second goal came after Yangel Herrera made a brilliant interception in the opposition's third. The young Venezuelan international picked off the pass and laid off the ball to Jack Harrison who made no mistake. The brace brought Jack Harrison's goal tally up to four for the season, matching last year's total.

New York City was forced to play without 2016 MLS MVP and captain David Villa. Fans feared the side would struggle to score goals without the clubs leading goalscorer. Jack Harrison took up the role of goalscorer on the striker's absence. The 2016 MLS MVP was replaced by 2016 USL MVP, Sean Okoli. While Okoli scored goals for fun in the USL, he is yet to score his first for NYCFC after signing in the 2017 offseason. Luckily, thanks to Harrison, Okoli did not need to score to see his side win.

Jack Harrison celebrates his first of the night. | Photo: NYCFC

Sophomore Slump?

The infamous "sophomore slump" is yet to effect Jack Harrison. After a very impressive rookie season last year, Jack has continued to display his skills in 2017. The first overall pick in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft shows no signs of slowing down and continues to play a major role in NYCFC's success. Harrison continues to terrorize MLS defenders and is likely to continue to do that for the rest of the MLS season.

What's Next?

Jack Harrison and the rest of New York City will welcome Atlanta United to Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Atlanta will be without star striker Josef Martinez as he continues to miss time due to injury and Yamil Asad as he was recently given a one-game ban after delivering an elbow in his most recent loss against D.C. United.