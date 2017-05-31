Mexican National Team: News round up

Raul Jimenez returns to Mexico.Photo- Getty Images

Mexico continues their path towards World Cup qualifying and Confederations Cup. Here’s some of the latest coming out from Mexico on multiple fronts.

Cota to replace Corona

Rodolfo Cota has earned his way to a Mexico call-up.

Photo- IMAGO7

After a fantastic season in goal for Chivas de Guadalajara, goaltender Rodolfo Cota will replace Jesus Corona as the third goalkeeper for Mexico. The 29-year-old Cota has yet to make his national team debut even though he has been called up in the past for Osorio. While it’s very unlikely that Cota will make his debut for Mexico in the coming month with Guillermo Ochoa and Alfredo Talavera ahead in the pecking order, this is still a wonder reward for a goalkeeper who’s come on very strong for his club team in the last year and a half.

Players continue to arrive

Salcedo joins Mexico after his season in Italy.

Photo: Gene Sweeney Jr- Getty Images

Mexico continues to fill its roster with players returning from club competition. Carlos Salcedo, Marco Fabian, and Raul Jimenez all joined the team from Europe. Also joining the squad are the Liga MX players who participated in the Liga MX finals, including Jurgen Damm, Javier Aquino, Oswaldo Alanis, and Orbelin Pineda.

The only players left to join the team are Giovani Dos Santos from the LA Galaxy, who will be released from his club after the coming weekend. Lastly, Jesus Duenas has yet to join the team after informing head coach, Juan Carlos Osorio that he has a personal issue that won’t allow him to join the team at the moment. The person issue itself has not been reviled but this is the second time such an issue has occurred with Duenas under Osorio and it could push back Duenas inclusion in Mexico’s Confederations Cup and onto Mexico’s Gold Cup roster.

U20’s set for Senegal clash

Mexico’s U20 team continue their sluggish performance in the U20 World Cup in Korea as it dropped their last group game to group winners Venezuela 1-0 in which the team struggled to challenge the South American’s goal. Finishing second ahead of Germany due to goal difference. El Tri now faces Senegal team that finished second in their group on June 1st. The winner of that match will take on the winner of England vs Costa Rica.