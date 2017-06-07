USA vs Trinidad & Tobago Live Stream Score Commentary in 2018 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying (0-0)

USA 2, Trinidad & Tobago 0

Prediction: This looks like it should be a routine win for the USMNT especially considering the expectations of the home fans that they will be playing in front of on Thursday. There is just too much quality up front for the US for Trinidad & Tobago to be able to keep out for a full 90 minutes so unless something incredibly unexpected happens, the USMNT should win this game.

Projected Lineup for Trinidad & Tobago: Williams; David, Bateau, J. Jones, Cyrus; Mitchell, Hyland, Boucaud, Williams, Molina; K. Jones.

Projected Lineup for USMNT: Howard; Villafaña, Gonzalez, Ream, Cameron; Bradley, Bedoya, Pulisic, Nagbe; Dempsey, Altidore.

USA vs Trinidad and Tobago Live Updates

The match will be played at Dick's Sporting Goods Stadium in Commerce City, CO on June 8th, 2017. The game will broadcast on FS1, UniMás, and UDN.

To compound on the things that T&T have to overcome, Cordell Cato was dismissed from camp by head coach Dennis Lawrence for violation of team policy and thus leaves an already porous defense even more short-handed. It will be a tough task for the away side against the US on Thursday night but this is soccer, and in soccer, anything can happen if T&T make the most of their expected few chances in front of goal.

Trinidad & Tobago come into this game as underdogs and their current points tally in the 'Hex' reflects that. They have only managed to score two goals in their entire campaign and have had trouble keeping other teams away from their goal. One player who could make the difference for them should he receive the right service is Atlanta United FC frontman, Kenwyne Jones. Jones is a great aerial threat and has a good touch on him as well so if given the right opportunities in front of goal, he could make the USMNT pay for any lapses in concentration. In Kevin Molina and Joevin Jones, T&T do have the right players to find Jones in the box when they get forward.

USA vs Trinidad and Tobago Live Stream

Where the USMNT have struggled as of late is in defense, and in particular, in defending set pieces. Their previous friendly draw against Venezuela on the weekend highlighted this issue and injuries to key personnel such as John Brooks will not help matters for the backline. Arena will look to address that during practice this week and hope that by the time kick-off starts, his defenders will have enough tactical nous to prevent any disastrous occurrences.

After last year's poor performances, which saw the end of Jürgen Klinsmann's reign over the USMNT, the team has picked up some good results to put them closer to where they want to be by the time qualification ends. A fourth place finish would not mean the end of the US' World Cup aspirations but they would have to go through a playoff scenario which is something that head coach Bruce Arena will be looking to avoid. The best way to do that would be with a win against T&T in their upcoming match. To do so, the USMNT will be looking to their attackers to make the difference against a that has conceded six goals in four matches. In Clint Dempsey, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, and Jozy Altidore there should be enough firepower for the USMNT to manage this game successfully and come away with the points they want.

Two teams still trying to make their qualification a certain thing in the 'Hex' go head-to-head this week to try and push themselves further up the table. Both teams are on the lower end of the standings and will need to start picking up points on a regular basis from here on out if they want to earn a spot to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

USA vs Trinidad and Tobago Live Score and Result

Hello and welcome to another game in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying rounds otherwise known as the 'Hex'. The USA will be going up against Trinidad & Tobago and I, Kudzi Musarurwa, will be your host for that evening on VAVEL USA.