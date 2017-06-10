Mexico vs USA Live Stream, Commentary and Scores in 2018 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying (0-0)

Mexico 2, USMNT 1

Prediction: It's Mexico at the Azteca. The USMNT has only managed one win their entire history in that stadium. Mexico are close to unbeatable in that stadium and considering what's at stake in terms of qualification and in terms of pride, Mexico will do everything they can to win this game in front of their home fans. The USMNT are very susceptible at the back and this will be what Mexico will exploit with their pace and trickery up front.

Projected Lineup for USMNT: Howard; Yedlin, Cameron, Brooks, Villafaña; Bradley; Nagbe, Pulisic, Johnon; Altidore, Dempsey.

Projected Lineup for Mexico: Ochoa; Alanís, D. Reyes, L. Reyes, Dueñas; G. Dos Santos, J. Dos Santos, Herrera, Lozano; Hernández, Vela.

Mexico vs USMNT Live Updates

The match will be played at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico on June 11th, 2017. The game will kick off at 8:30 PM EST and will be broadcast on FS1, UniMás, and UDN.

Christian Pulisic will look to bring his current form to Mexico | Source: Ezra Shaw-Getty Images

On the other hand, in Christian Pulisic, Clint Dempsey and Jozy Altidore, the USMNT have players capable of putting the ball into the back of the net. They will be needed to be at their very best against Mexico and will have to finish the chances that come their way which could be very few over the course of the 90 minutes. Dempsey was substituted early in the second half so he should be

The USMNT come into this game after a 2-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago but it was not as easy as they expected it to be. The defense was exposed far too many times for head coach Bruce Arena's liking. T&T exploited the flanks of the USMNT and could have scored more than once had it not been for poor finishing and the crossbar. That cannot be allowed to happen against Mexico even though Tim Howard is capable of spectacular saves. Mexico are better finishers than T&T and will punish the USMNT if given similar opportunities.

Mexico vs USMNT Live Stream

Javier Hernández will look to get in amongst the goals tomorrow | Source: Kevork -Getty Images

At the back, Mexico can be found out but goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is capable of saving games all on his own as evidenced in his performances at the last World Cup. If he is on top form, the USMNT will have a hard time coming away with even a draw from this game. Carlos Salcedo will miss the game so Jesús Dueñas will probably be filling in at left back. The USMNT may look to exploit that area of the field and as well as set pieces since they should have the height advantage over Mexico.

Mexico's strength is definitely up top. In Javier Hernández, Carlos Vela and Giovanni Dos Santos, Mexico have some of the more explosive attackers in soccer. No matter their form leading up to matches against the US, these three players usually always show up to put the US backline to the sword. Dos Santos and Vela are capable of moments of magic from anywhere around the 18-yard area while 'Chicharito' is one of the best poachers that the game has seen. They will be assisted by those behind them who tend to play quickly and with a passion that helps Mexico against some of the very best in the world.

One of the more heated rivalries in world soccer takes centre stage once again in Mexico City this Sunday night. The last time the two teams met, Mexico pulled off a late 2-1 win over the USMNT in Columbus, not only ending the 'dos a cero' legend of that stadium but also becoming a catalyst to the end of Jurgen Klinsmann's reign. Mexico will be wanting to not only get all three points once again but but in a emphatic performance in front of what should be a vociferous home crowd.

Mexico vs USMNT Live Score and Result

Hello and welcome to another grudge match in World Cup qualifying between Mexico and the United States of America. Mexico top the 'Hex' while the US will be looking to push themselves further up the table. My name is Kudzi Musarurwa and I will be your host for this match on VAVEL USA.