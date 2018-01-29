United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina play to scoreless draw

On Sunday, the United States welcomed Bosnia and Herzegovina to the StubHub Center in California for a January friendly. The game saw both Ike Opara and Matt Polster earn their first caps in the form of a start.

As most friendlies go, the teams didn't have much to play for other than the pride of representing their nation. As most January camps go for the USMNT, a lot of young MLS players were invited with the New York Red Bulls' Tyler Adams being the youngest of the bunch.

Scoreless First Half

Both sides failed to find the back of the net through the opening 45 minutes of play in Carson. A scary moment towards the end of the first half for the U.S as Justin Morrow was beaten out wide before a cross was whipped in which led to a failed clear attempt from Walker Zimmerman and landed at the feet of Luka Menalo of Bosnia.

Bill Hamid did well to save the opportunity bailing out poor defending from his defenders who played well for a majority of the first half with help from Wil Trapp who played in front of a CB duo of Ike Opara and Walker Zimmerman.

Jordan Morris during the first half. | Photo: @USSoccer_MNT on Twitter

Chances Come in Second Half

In the opening 10 minutes of the second half, Walker Zimmerman committed a foul on Luka Menalo leading to referee Héctor Martínez to point to the spot. Zack Steffen who was substituted onto to field at halftime was put to an early test as Philadelphia Union's Haris Medunjanin stepped up for the penalty kick.

Zack Steffen who has a history of penalty saves (and the luck of goalposts on his side) was sent the wrong on the spot kick but Medunjanin hit the post. Later, to round off the opening 15 minutes of the second half, a cross fell to the feet of Cristian Roldan who took a poor first touch and slid the ball inches wide of the post denying the fans of an opening goal at the StubHub Center.

Scoreless Draw

After a second 45 minute period, both sides continued to fail to hit the back of the net. With a handful of players making their first ever USMNT appearance, the game can be seen as a positive for fans of the United States. As previously mentioned, the January camp usually focuses on developing the younger players and with Tyler Adams, Matt Polster, Cristian Roldan, and Walker Zimmerman and others all picking up minutes, it is something for USMNT fans to be happy with after a boring scoreless draw in Carson.